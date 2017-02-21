Peaceful calm fills this beautiful home on a cliff

The Portelet Harbour is a scenic spot in Guernsey with many beautiful cliff-side homes. One particular wooden home built by the architects at Jamie Falla Architecture caught our attention due to its classic elegance and pretty wooden quarters, overlooking a particular picturesque side of this harbour. This home has been designed by the design studio Le Portelet. The designers have ensured that all the rooms enjoy a beautiful view of the surroundings. Come and have a look at this magnificent home and its equally stunning surroundings in our next ideabook.
The linear elegance is a defining factor in the home from the very first glance. Planks of wood come together to do up the home’s walls as the glass windows and door also glisten when the sunlight falls on them. The linear good looks of the home create an understated design scheme where the outdoor beauty is not hindered by a superfluous structure.
The corridor of the home almost brings the sea into the house as well as the rocky terrain and the abundant greenery. The skylights also gift much natural light while the glossy cabinets along the wall make for a sleek urban look. The tiled floor creates a natural statement even in this modern space.
The stacked wood for the eaves is a unique concept, which reflects the natural terrain of the area. The cliffs, which are made up of stacked rocks, have steps made by the swirling and crashing waves. The glass corner wall below plays a balancing act here as the wooden terrace and wooden walls come into plain view.
The slim lines of black metal define the scene of the blue skies and the jagged terrain sitting underneath as one sits on the leather couches to look outside. The industrial lamp is shaped like a large hat as it bends over the plush seating arrangement.
The main hall has a lovely open layout, which shows off the various corners of the home. The fireplace that divides the living area and the dining room as well as the staircase is a pre-war one with a classic feel.
The kitchen of the home is a grey and white space with cabinets in the niche for a bar-like area and a long sleek island that has a teel counter.
The raw wooden headboard divides the closet and bathroom from the bedroom while the blue and white bedding makes for a sophisticated yet intimate feel.
The large bathroom has a warm style, thanks to the wooden and neutral hues that are splashed across it with soothing lighting. Sleek designs are an additional plus.
The home is a wholesome unit with a well spread out and open look that makes for a comforting and luxurious sight from afar.
