An adorable prefab home that's easy to move to your dream destination

Buying a traditional brick and mortar house is often a pretty expensive process. And if you are someone with a job that takes you to different places, then you will miss staying home especially after having invested a fortune in it. And that is why, mobile and prefabricated homes are all the rage nowadays. They are built in factories, transported in trucks and assembled very easily on the site you pick. Much more affordable than conventional houses, these homes can come in various sizes, with as many rooms as you want and are stylish and comfortable too. They are equipped with all modern amenities and sometimes feature balconies or patios as well! The general contractors at Tsukiji Rock are behind this prefabricated gem.