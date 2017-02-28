An adorable prefab home that's easy to move to your dream destination

Buying a traditional brick and mortar house is often a pretty expensive process. And if you are someone with a job that takes you to different places, then you will miss staying home especially after having invested a fortune in it. And that is why, mobile and prefabricated homes are all the rage nowadays. They are built in factories, transported in trucks and assembled very easily on the site you pick. Much more affordable than conventional houses, these homes can come in various sizes, with as many rooms as you want and are stylish and comfortable too. They are equipped with all modern amenities and sometimes feature balconies or patios as well! The general contractors at Tsukiji Rock are behind this prefabricated gem.
Set amidst lush green fields and beautiful bushes, this mobile prefab house looks like any other traditional and charming residence. Gently sloping roofs, a neat mobile garage and soothing colours like white and grey make it very inviting. From this distance, you wouldn’t be able to guess that it’s mobile!
Up close, this small prefab home wows with its neat lines, pretty entrance door and large glass bay window that allows sunlight to flood the interiors. A gorgeous garden has been created in front to soften the stark colour palette of this building. Ready to go inside?
Soothing and light hues like white and cream enhance the spaciousness of this small but tasteful living room. The glossy floor, pretty basket chairs, and a sleek stone wall for the TV pull the look together here. Large glass doors bring in sunlight, while the tall red vase lends a bold touch to the space.
A spacious and airy balcony lends openness to this mobile house, as you can see here. Large glass doors connect the interiors with the exteriors, while the wood and glass balustrade of the balcony is a very classy touch.
Glossy white tiles on the walls and elegant grey ones on the floor make this small bathroom elegant and welcoming. Bright lights and trendy sanitary fixtures add comfort to this space, while a small window brings in natural light. Sleek strips of decorative tiles appear here and there for aesthetic appeal and the frosted glass shower panel is utilitarian as well as stylish.
Loading these mobile homes on trucks is a piece of cake and hardly takes any time. So whenever you have to move somewhere else, the contractors can help you load your house on a truck or suggest professionals who can undertake the task.
Transporting prefab homes is a breeze, especially if they are manufactured with that particular purpose in mind. So take your home sweet home with you no matter where you move.
