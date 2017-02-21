Your browser is out-of-date.

This beautiful boxy home lets the light shine in

Justwords Justwords
Loading admin actions …

This boxy home was a massive single floor affair – simple yet stylish and very practical. The architects at Cubus Projeckt GMBH – a premier design studio in bustling and modern Berlin – went ahead and created a beautiful second floor on top. With this construction, there is perfect harmony of design and function within the home. The two floors may have their own individual style personalities, but they are bound together by their mutual display of linear qualities in design. Lavish amounts of glazing allow tons of natural light to enter the abode and keep the interiors cheerful. 

Linear facade

The linear facade is what impresses you at the very first glance. The top floor has been installed with an extension of the large frame that cocoons this home. The sliding doors in glass make up the walls, which can be extended so as to create a cosy sit out for the hot summer months.

A comfortable retreat

The top floor living area may look like a stark modern space at first glance, but it has a cosy design once you step in. On one side, the large panel of glass gives you an unhindered view of the lush greenery outside. The neutral hued couch is a simple low seating piece, which makes for a typical lounge effect in this white room. The wooden floor and the animal print rug create an artistic yet warm effect.

Quirky prettiness in the dining room

Dining in this space would be an utter joy with a minimalist scheme in mind. The green and yellow chairs with their chrome backs bring the retro and the metro together for a fusion-inspired look. The wooden floor and the slim white column make quite a homely statement too.

White and chrome kitchen

The white and chrome kitchen is one that has taken our breath away! The neat and sharp lines are defined with black outlines. The open shelves on one end ensure that there is plenty of display and storage space in this expansive kitchen.

A study among the trees

The study on the top floor is a green cocoon in a narrow space with a wooden floor and a simple lightweight table set against one wall. The chairs and the arm chair are both aligned to give you the best green view.

Jungle theme in the soft bedroom

The soft and soothing bedroom has a platform bed with bedding that covers it luxuriously. The wallpaper plays the headboard with its muted jungle pattern, while a large glass window on the side has sheer and solid drapes layered over the space.

Bright nursery

The delightful and colourful nursery has white furniture to offset the multi-hued walls.

Contemporary bathroom

This modern bathroom with its long backlit mirror, classic blinds and stylish fixtures is truly a treat for the senses!

Luxurious bathroom

The large bathroom with the heated towel stand, beautiful sanitary wares and spacious shower enclosure makes for a luxurious statement.

Simple staircase

This wooden staircase features a few neat framed artworks on the right side wall as a part of its décor.

Other pictures

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

