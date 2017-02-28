A bright house that's traditional yet modern

Tradition and modernism unite elegantly in this beautiful double-storied house we will tour today. This trendy cottage with bright and cozy interiors was designed by the architects at Open Village and comes with stylish bay windows to bring in as much sunlight as possible. Surrounded by a gorgeous garden, this residence promises both indoor and outdoor pleasures. An open plan layout for the ground floor and three spacious bedrooms on the first floor address all needs of the inhabitants. Soothing and simple colours have been mostly used throughout the home, and sleek modern furnishing adds to the attraction.
Wood in both light and dark tones and sleek brown bricks come together to make this house traditional yet fashionable. Sloping roofs and pretty glass windows in white frames make for a quaint look. The porch and balcony are sunny and open spaces ideal for relaxing or enjoying morning tea. The stunning garden features stylish outdoor seating too, so that the family can host picnics and barbeques with ease.
From this angle, it is easy to admire the neatly paved driveway as well as the solid structure of the house. The bay window is a very sophisticated touch.
Soft whites and greys dominate the living area which opens up to the garden through large glass doors. The furniture here is minimalistic and trendy, while the bold green armchairs add youthfulness to the space. Screens made of slim wooden slats subtly separate the living from the dining and open kitchen.
Modern furniture in light-hued wood makes the dining space elegant and comfy. The sleek rectangular light suspended above the table looks very unique, while the view of the living room fireplace ensures warmth.
Once again, soothing cream and grey tones help the study to appear sophisticated and convenient. A sleek and stylish desk, a unique coffee table, a cosy couch and black and white photos add personality here. The customised and geometrically inspired wall cladding on the right is a very fashionable addition.
The wall-mounted bookshelf right opposite the study desk is a very trendy and functional item in this room. It caters to storage needs without wasting floor area.
Greys, whites and warm wooden tones join hands to make this bedroom cosy, relaxing and welcoming. Minimal yet plush furnishing, soothing lights and soft textiles promise tons of comfort here.
From this vantage point, you can easily gauge the spaciousness of the bedroom. We love how a part of the wall behind the bed has been clad in sleek grey stones, while the rest features rich wood. Soft curtains and a single large artwork complete the aesthetic feel here.
Glossy white surfaces, clear glass, sleek and trendy fixtures and stylish pendant lamps make this bathroom bright and attractive. A large glass window brings in sunlight, while the wooden sink unit adds a warm touch to this space.
