15 yellow kitchens to boost your metabolism

Joyous and radiant, the colour yellow comes with connotations of happiness and optimism. As the brightest colour in the visible spectrum, it is the most noticeable of all colours when seen by the human eye and maintains a strong connection to the common imagery of warm sunshine and ripe tropical fruit. While colours like blue and green are brought into interior schemes to bring a sense of harmony, health, and relaxation, the addition of yellow to a room has a completely different effect: yellow is thought to contribute to energy levels, bringing heightens awareness and mental energy. Yellow is even thought to have a metabolism-boosting effect – and for this reason, this colour makes a great addition to a food-focused room, such as a kitchen or dining room.

From citrine to chartreuse and mustard to lemon, these yellow kitchens inspire a sense of vitality and cheerfulness. In many of these designs, you’ll find that the interior designers have created a deliberate yellow theme by adding the colour in small doses throughout the room rather than in large, sweeping surfaces, as yellow’s tendency to hog the spotlight can lead it to visually overwhelm a space. If you’re looking to boost your home’s energy, find inspiration in these celebratory yellow designs!