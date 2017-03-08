Your browser is out-of-date.

15 yellow kitchens to boost your metabolism

homify Modern kitchen
Joyous and radiant, the colour yellow comes with connotations of happiness and optimism. As the brightest colour in the visible spectrum, it is the most noticeable of all colours when seen by the human eye and maintains a strong connection to the common imagery of warm sunshine and ripe tropical fruit. While colours like blue and green are brought into interior schemes to bring a sense of harmony, health, and relaxation, the addition of yellow to a room has a completely different effect: yellow is thought to contribute to energy levels, bringing heightens awareness and mental energy. Yellow is even thought to have a metabolism-boosting effect – and for this reason, this colour makes a great addition to a food-focused room, such as a kitchen or dining room

From citrine to chartreuse and mustard to lemon, these yellow kitchens inspire a sense of vitality and cheerfulness. In many of these designs, you’ll find that the interior designers have created a deliberate yellow theme by adding the colour in small doses throughout the room rather than in large, sweeping surfaces, as yellow’s tendency to hog the spotlight can lead it to visually overwhelm a space. If you’re looking to boost your home’s energy, find inspiration in these celebratory yellow designs!

1. ​Fresh lemon

Shaker Style Kitchen Renovation - Hidden Trail, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Wood,Shelving,Shelf,Drawer,Interior design,Grey,Rectangle
STUDIO Z

Shaker Style Kitchen Renovation – Hidden Trail

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

A creamy lemon theme is created effortlessly by the addition of a few stools, standing out against a crisp white backdrop.

​2. Tropical tang

Residência Vila Assunção - Santo André, Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Modern kitchen
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

Again, no permanent features: this tropical yellow theme is created by a few lights, wall-mounted shelves, and stools, all in the same mango-inspired hue.

​3. Say cheese

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Kitchen
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Cheese lovers, rejoice: this highly original kitchen has a certain “cheesy” look to it, created by the bright yellow array of cabinet doors.

​4. Scandinavian + yellow

SKANDYNAWSKA KUCHNIA - REALIZACJA, MOTHI.form MOTHI.form Kitchen Wood Grey
MOTHI.form

MOTHI.form
MOTHI.form
MOTHI.form

Scandinavian themes often stick to neutrals, but this Scandi kitchen invites an energy burst at breakfast with the addition of these crayon-yellow chairs.

​5. Contemporary cabinets

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

An otherwise sophisticated contemporary kitchen gets a playful dose of sunshine with a section of smooth yellow cabinets.

​6. Golden glow

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen/dining room combination goes for a decadent golden theme, matching the set of golden dining ware on the shelves to the upholstery in the dining room chairs. These powerful accents are given room to breathe through the creation of a simple black and white theme throughout the rest of the room.

​7. Stripes

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Added in stripes, a mustard yellow brings personality to an otherwise sterile space.

​8. Warm walls

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
edictum – UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum – UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Imagery of goldenrod and butterscotch is conjured by the addition of these richly hued walls, instilling a warm and familiar sense in this rustic-style kitchen.

​9. Splash of yellow

Квартира для души, Polovets design studio Polovets design studio Kitchen
Polovets design studio

Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio

A silvery, champagne yellow backsplash makes a cheerful addition to this serious grey kitchen.

​10. Yellow accents

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Kitchen
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

This kitchen features a primarily wood on white theme, with just a few yellow accents instilling a bold sense of optimism.

​11. Hint of lemon

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who’d prefer to experiment gradually with this attention-grabbing colour, this design establishes a yellow theme with nothing more than  two chairs and two light fixtures.

​12. Adding fresh energy

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Kitchen
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

An old farmhouse reno gets a fresh burst of energy with a creamy yellow paint popping out between wooden doors and a rustic stone wall.

Find more modern-rustic style kitchens in this ideabook: 6 kitchens that serve up a modern-rustic style

​13. Rule of threes

The Scandinavian Kitchen Papilio Kitchen Yellow
Papilio

The Scandinavian Kitchen

Papilio
Papilio
Papilio

A yellow theme is established here with clear adherence to the rule of threes – with a balanced distribution, this friendly yellow colour draws your eyes around to appreciate the entirety of the space.

​14. Citrine

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dazzling burst of citrine yellow brings a punchy, high energy feeling to this tiny kitchen!

​15. Fresh fridge

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

A fridge like this can make or break a kitchen – with other warm colours in the walls and furniture drawing upon the same colour family, this bold yellow fridge looks surprisingly comfortable in this contemporary kitchen.

Share your comments on these yellow kitchen colour ideas below!

