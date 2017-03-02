10 Cheap & simple home office designs that won’t break the bank

Find yourself joining the growing segment of professionals who “have a real office, but sometimes work from home from my laptop”?

Working from home has its benefits: it saves the time and money from a commute, it allows you to keep an eye on household happenings like laundry or childcare throughout the day, and – if you’re running your own business – it often comes with a tax write-off.

However, working from home is not without its challenges. Separating work time from family time, chore time, and all of the other “times” that happen around the house is a delicate balancing act. Many typically self-employed vocations like writers and consultants have a long history of performing this balancing act by working from a home office, but recently there have been many companies starting to offer their employees the option to work from home several days a week. That said, there are now many professionals – from sales reps to project managers – who work from home at least a few days a week.

If you count yourself among this growing segment of people who work from home on a varied basis, you’ll be well-served by this collection of home office designs that provide a dedicated work space without taking over the room – or your budget. These designs are characterized by simple constructions, affordable materials, and innovative arrangements that allow you to carve away some quiet, professional workspace without needing an entire room dedicated to a full-blown home office.

Find inspiration in these simple, affordable, and practical office designs – you’ll be surprised at the positive effect upgrading your workspace can have on your levels of productivity and overall satisfaction with work.