10 Cheap & simple home office designs that won’t break the bank

Find yourself joining the growing segment of professionals who “have a real office, but sometimes work from home from my laptop”?
Working from home has its benefits: it saves the time and money from a commute, it allows you to keep an eye on household happenings like laundry or childcare throughout the day, and – if you’re running your own business – it often comes with a tax write-off.
However, working from home is not without its challenges. Separating work time from family time, chore time, and all of the other “times” that happen around the house is a delicate balancing act. Many typically self-employed vocations like writers and consultants have a long history of performing this balancing act by working from a home office, but recently there have been many companies starting to offer their employees the option to work from home several days a week. That said, there are now many professionals – from sales reps to project managers – who work from home at least a few days a week.
If you count yourself among this growing segment of people who work from home on a varied basis, you’ll be well-served by this collection of home office designs that provide a dedicated work space without taking over the room – or your budget. These designs are characterized by simple constructions, affordable materials, and innovative arrangements that allow you to carve away some quiet, professional workspace without needing an entire room dedicated to a full-blown home office.
Find inspiration in these simple, affordable, and practical office designs – you’ll be surprised at the positive effect upgrading your workspace can have on your levels of productivity and overall satisfaction with work.
A large shelving unit for office storage doubles as a room partition in this studio design. Add a cantilevered table, chair, and a couple of bare bulbs.
A common solution for those who find themselves short on extra space.
Tucked away in the corner of this home’s mezzanine level, this refreshingly simple design consists of window, lamp, tabletop, storage box, and chair. Done.
Wall-mounted industrial-style shelving is fairly easy to install and doesn’t require a crazy assortment of tools to do it. Add a work table, and this little hallway space is transformed into a casual office.
Unused hallway space can be made into an office with the right furniture. Here, a large, singular wall-secured unit comes with everything you need, for those who like to shop once and be done with it.
Okay, so it’s not “The” Corner Office. But these designers have done an excellent job of turning a tiny corner into a highly useful space, all with the addition of a ceiling-mounted shelving unit and chair. If all you need is work is a laptop, this small and simple design is just about perfect.
Short on extra space? Why not create more? Recycled shipping containers are being seen in many innovative designs. Here, a shipping container has been added to the front yard, serving as an art studio for these residents.
A flat surface supported by two sawhorses, add desk chair – ideal for professionals who require a multi-functional workspace with a high degree of mobility and various set-up options. Simple and cheap, with almost no set-up.
Find your niche. This office find space in a niche by getting in between cabinets. This little office keeps a low profile between storage spaces, a clever solution for a small apartment.
Industrial design is king of efficient and sturdy designs that rely on the bare essentials. Follow the lead of this simple workspace providing a heavy-duty work surface, adjustable stools and lamps, and convenient wall shelving for storage or display.
