10 Cheap & simple home office designs that won’t break the bank

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Study/office
Find yourself joining the growing segment of professionals who “have a real office, but sometimes work from home from my laptop”? 

Working from home has its benefits: it saves the time and money from a commute, it allows you to keep an eye on household happenings like laundry or childcare throughout the day, and – if you’re running your own business – it often comes with a tax write-off.

However, working from home is not without its challenges. Separating work time from family time, chore time, and all of the other “times” that happen around the house is a delicate balancing act. Many typically self-employed vocations like writers and consultants have a long history of performing this balancing act by working from a home office, but recently there have been many companies starting to offer their employees the option to work from home several days a week. That said, there are now many professionals – from sales reps to project managers – who work from home at least a few days a week.

If you count yourself among this growing segment of people who work from home on a varied basis, you’ll  be well-served by this collection of home office designs that provide a dedicated work space without taking over the room – or your budget. These designs are characterized by simple constructions, affordable materials, and innovative arrangements that allow you to carve away some quiet, professional workspace without needing an entire room dedicated to a full-blown home office.

Find inspiration in these simple, affordable, and practical office designs – you’ll be surprised at the positive effect upgrading your workspace can have on your levels of productivity and overall satisfaction with work.

​1. Room partition office

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Study/office
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

A large shelving unit for office storage doubles as a room partition in this studio design. Add a cantilevered table, chair, and a couple of bare bulbs.

2. ​Under the stairs

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

A common solution for those who find themselves short on extra space.

​3. Lofted office

ZT Residence Interiors , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Study/office
Unit 7 Architecture

ZT Residence Interiors

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Tucked away in the corner of this home’s mezzanine level, this refreshingly simple design consists of window, lamp, tabletop, storage box, and chair. Done.

4. ​Shelving + table = office

Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Metal White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Wall-mounted industrial-style shelving is fairly easy to install and doesn’t require a crazy assortment of tools to do it. Add a work table, and this little hallway space is transformed into a casual office.

​5. Hallway office

Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Metal White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Unused hallway space can be made into an office with the right furniture. Here, a large, singular wall-secured unit comes with everything you need, for those who like to shop once and be done with it.

6. ​Corner office

Refurbishment for Cristina & Juan Carlos, Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos Study/office
Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos

Refurbishment for Cristina & Juan Carlos

Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos
Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos
Pablo Muñoz Payá Arquitectos

Okay, so it’s not “The” Corner Office. But these designers have done an excellent job of turning a tiny corner into a highly useful space, all with the addition of a ceiling-mounted shelving unit and chair. If all you need is work is a laptop, this small and simple design is just about perfect.

​7. Shipping container studio

Front studio homify Study/office
homify

Front studio

homify
homify
homify

Short on extra space? Why not create more? Recycled shipping containers are being seen in many innovative designs. Here, a shipping container has been added to the front yard, serving as an art studio for these residents.

8. ​Mobile office

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Study/office
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

A flat surface supported by two sawhorses, add desk chair – ideal for professionals who require a multi-functional workspace with a high degree of mobility and various set-up options. Simple and cheap, with almost no set-up.

9. ​Niche office

APARTAMENT KIWI - OGRODY TUMSKIE I, LEMUR Architekci LEMUR Architekci Study/office Green
LEMUR Architekci

LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci
LEMUR Architekci

Find your niche. This office find space in a niche by getting in between cabinets. This little office keeps a low profile between storage spaces, a clever solution for a small apartment.

10. ​Industrial design

Betonoptik gestalten mit Kalk-Spachtelmasse, Paul Jaeger GmbH & Co. KG Paul Jaeger GmbH & Co. KG Study/office
Paul Jaeger GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Paul Jaeger GmbH & Co. KG
Paul Jaeger GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Paul Jaeger GmbH & Co. KG

Industrial design is king of efficient and sturdy designs that rely on the bare essentials. Follow the lead of this simple workspace providing a heavy-duty work surface, adjustable stools and lamps, and convenient wall shelving for storage or display.

What’s your favourite of these simple home office designs? Comment below!

