6 wood-rich modern kitchens styled with the right ingredients

The designers from Carbone Fernandez Architects have created a sophisticated kitchen where a playful vibe has also been accommodated. This is thanks to the dual-toned wooden shelves and cabinetry that one finds in this modern and sleek kitchen. Chrome and glass come to hover over the rest of the style scheme here.

Here are some awe-inspiring ideas that might interest you - 12 well-planned kitchens that get the recipe right!