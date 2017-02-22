Exquisite angles abound in this simply cozy home

The home has a magnificent roof. A gentle slope and wide eaves that overhang evoke a Japanese style chalet. The result is a soothing design that creates covered outdoor terraces as well as an aesthetic focal point.

At dusk, the home glows from within. Snow surrounds the home and makes the wood interiors feel all the more enticing. In Japanese design, there’s a reverence and affinity for nature. The home seems like it’s being hugged by the woods that surround the home.