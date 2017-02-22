7 country style homes that will warm your heart

Country homes have a setting that’s far away from any urban centre. They make use of their garden and the surrounding landscape to create a sense of quiet and private. We find ourselves attracted to country homes because they’re connected to nature. There’s a sense of romanticism and nostalgia to these cute country style homes that we love!

Today we’re taking you on a tour of 7 of our favourite homes with indelible country charm. One look at the inside and one look at the outside should be enough to convince you that country living is where it’s at! If you want to get more country style in your home then you can connect with a professional on homify. Ready to say howdy to a couple of country homes?