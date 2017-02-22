7 country style homes that will warm your heart

Country homes have a setting that’s far away from any urban centre. They make use of their garden and the surrounding landscape to create a sense of quiet and private. We find ourselves attracted to country homes because they’re connected to nature. There’s a sense of romanticism and nostalgia to these cute country style homes that we love!
Today we’re taking you on a tour of 7 of our favourite homes with indelible country charm. One look at the inside and one look at the outside should be enough to convince you that country living is where it’s at! If you want to get more country style in your home then you can connect with a professional on homify. Ready to say howdy to a couple of country homes?
This wood home has a charming and simple appeal. We love the mint green colour! This house comes with large balconies and a covered outdoor terrace. Check out the stonework in the foundation and the wood shutters by the windows. So country!
Inside we’re surprised by the modern appeal of this double height living room. There’s plenty of room for a charming chandelier to light up the room! The stone fireplace brings rustic country style to the room.
This home is so idyllic it could inspire fairy tales of romance! The white exterior with a natural thatched roof creates a classic country look. Detailed panes of glass in the windows make the home look like it’s from another century. The well-kept garden and low stone walls complete this adorable home.
Check out the dining room in this romantic country home. The style is modern compared to the exterior! The jewelled light fixture brings femininity to the design. To balance it all out, the natural wood dining table reminds us of this home’s country roots.
Rough stone and wood are used in the incredible architecture of this rustic house. It’s a wholly original look! The steep slope of the roof reminds us of a medieval building, but the asymmetry of the design refreshes the look for modern times.
Country style homes have a coziness that crisp designs have trouble competing with. Using rich, dark woods and light creamy textiles, this living room is perfectly posed for entertaining and relaxing in comfort.
Country homes with stones in their design instantly look more provincial. The columns, in particular, give this home a great look. A smattering of untamed bushes around the home makes it seem even more bucolic!
This urban loft style living room combines brings a country twist to a modern design. Rustic brick walls and an imposing ornate fireplace contrast with the industrial look of the staircase. Contemporary lighting and furniture brighten up the home and make it livable.
This home looks like a polished version of a country barn! Vibrant red bricks and an immaculate textured roof give the home a friendly appearance. Large windows with black framed accents update the look of this country barn style home.
A wall of glazing brightens up the home. The wood ceiling painted white combines modern and country style together to create a homey feel. All white interiors next to natural wood planked floors look, bright, warm, and cheerful.
This home has tremendous appeal! Everything about it is perfect. We especially love the pops of magenta flowers. Country style homes like this lovely cottage are so inviting. A wrap around terrace is great for country homes so they can enjoy their natural setting. It feels like if you walked up those steps, you could smell baking apple pie.
The original wood structure of the home looks elegant when the walls are white. Cream coloured furnishings and a fireplace made out of round shaped stones bring softness to this rustic living room.
This home looks ancient in its natural setting. Wood railings on the balconies and an exterior clad with stone are on their own, quite charming. When you combine them with the terracotta roof tiles, the look melts our hearts.
This bedroom looks like it was pulled out of the pages of a history book. The design is so rustic, with the stone, wood, and touches of red textiles. The inherent coziness of a rustic bedroom is sure to lull even the most restless to sleep right away.
Thanks for joining us on our look at 7 country style homes! Did any of them warm your heart?
