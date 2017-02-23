A sophisticated souped-up smart-home for your family

Owning your own home can be worrying. When you leave the house for work in the morning, you might get struck with a nagging feeling that you left the coffee maker on.

Today we’re touring a smarthome designed to alleviate those pesky thoughts. A smarthome will share information with you about the systems and devices in your home! All you have to do is use an app on your phone.

It’s not a science fiction concept and it’s not reserved for Bill Gates, either. The professionals at Klaus Geyer Electronics souped-up this home with a sophisticated remote control program. It’s perfect for a tech-savvy family who needs to be connected at all times. We’ll see warm modern interiors cleverly integrated with smart tech to make life easier and more handsfree. Ready to check out some intelligent living inspiration?