How to design a creative kids room to inspire the imagination

Unlike adult bedrooms, which are primarily geared toward sleeping, dressing, and relaxing, kid bedrooms serve an additional function as a place for creativity, imagination, learning, and active play.

For pre-school-age children, a bedroom is a good spot for reading before bed and playing with toys after a nap. As children start school, their bedroom will become a more socially-oriented space as they begin to use their rooms as a place to play when friends from school come over.

With that in mind, not only will an ideal kids’ room offer a safe environment will sturdy furniture and nontoxic materials, it will also cultivate play and learning experiences. Apart from furniture, the room will include educational items like books and games, as well as movable objects that a child can feel, stack, and manipulate. Items for creating art and music or playing pretend are also very enriching, and are considered valuable assets in a child’s educational program. Over time, these experiences will change with the new discoveries and activities of adolescence; a well-designed children’s room will also offer the flexibility to morph according to a maturing personality over time.

Explore these well-equipped bedrooms from the designers at homify, and learn how to design a creative kid’s room that inspires learning, discovery, and play.