How to design a creative kids room to inspire the imagination

Unlike adult bedrooms, which are primarily geared toward sleeping, dressing, and relaxing, kid bedrooms serve an additional function as a place for creativity, imagination, learning, and active play.
For pre-school-age children, a bedroom is a good spot for reading before bed and playing with toys after a nap. As children start school, their bedroom will become a more socially-oriented space as they begin to use their rooms as a place to play when friends from school come over.
With that in mind, not only will an ideal kids’ room offer a safe environment will sturdy furniture and nontoxic materials, it will also cultivate play and learning experiences. Apart from furniture, the room will include educational items like books and games, as well as movable objects that a child can feel, stack, and manipulate. Items for creating art and music or playing pretend are also very enriching, and are considered valuable assets in a child’s educational program. Over time, these experiences will change with the new discoveries and activities of adolescence; a well-designed children’s room will also offer the flexibility to morph according to a maturing personality over time.
Explore these well-equipped bedrooms from the designers at homify, and learn how to design a creative kid’s room that inspires learning, discovery, and play.
This simple fix relies on affordable materials and an accessible construction, making it an easy addition, even for a nonprofessional. An elevated platform creates a small stage, where a wall mirror, strand of lights, and a few coat hooks are all that’s needed to establish a glamorous dressing room atmosphere.
Installing a chalkboard or using a can of chalkboard wall paint is a quick and cheap investment that has the ability to remain relevant over time, offering a blank canvas that’s useful and fun regardless of age. For young children, however, be wary of this, as chalk can be an attractive material that just begs to be tasted.
Parents have found all kinds of ways to add fun physical challenges to a bedroom. This attic space takes advantage of rafters to create a treehouse-like atmosphere with ladders and hammocks. Some bed designs include a small rock climbing wall that makes getting into bed at night more of a game. Adding dynamic elements like these contribute to an active, healthy body as they provide the opportunity to expend energy and practice balance and coordination.
One of the many gifts that a child offers is their ability remain utterly immersed in and amazed by the world around them. While many adults regard themselves as having “grown out” of these childlike phases of obsession, kids are often enthusiastic to have anything and everything to do with their particular area of interest, and they’re not afraid to push the boundaries of what is considered “conventional” room decor. This creative space-themed room offers a silver space pod as a chair, with a chest of silver drawers adding to the look. The trim and radiator communicate the stately, historic nature of the home, but this room spins boldly into the future!
Here, another creative children's rooms sails forth with a nautical theme, complete with boat bed.
Especially in tight urban living spaces, parents have found ingenious ways to add playspace to their home. Having a dedicated space for housing books and toys can be a blessing for a busy family, as it keeps all of the clutter in one room (hopefully!). This example houses a large nursery in on the attic level.
This tee-pee doesn’t take up much space, and it’s easy to set up and take down.
Designers are doing amazingly creative things with bunk beds and lofted bed designs. This example doesn’t require the room to be very large in order to create an imaginative and playful space – the furniture itself has been converted into an indoor treehouse, with space underneath for a building set, books, and trucks.
Here are some additional examples:
These cabinet knobs offer an enriching tactile environment for a pre-school-aged child as they explore the various textures and shapes of the world around them.
Children are born unafraid to mix together whichever colours they please. Likewise, be unafraid to fill your children’s room design with bold, lively colours that will match your child’s liberating originality, sense of freedom, and high energy.