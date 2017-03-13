Level up: bunk bed designs that make sharing a room cool again

Sharing a bedroom can be a dream come true – and it can also quickly turn into a nightmare. For children, especially, the concept of sharing a room with a sibling tends to oscillate dramatically between being the best thing ever to a source of misery. It seems that the grass is always greener on the other side: roommates who share a bunk bed might become aggravated with the hassles of bunking, frustrated by an overlap in personal space, excess wiggling and shaking, or the daily chore of climbing up and down. However, for people who haven’t shared a bunk bed, the opportunity to share space, whisper stories to one another, and climb up and down the ladder sounds like a dream come true.
Whether your bunk bed experience is far behind you – left in your college dorms and childhood summer camp – or staring you in the face as you fit your family of five into a three-bedroom home, you’ll benefit from a look at these innovative bunk bed designs. These home professionals have found ways to make bunk beds more accessible, more private, or simply more fun. There are several designs that are also great solutions for adults, forgoing the traditional military bunk with ladder that has become the iconic image related to bunk beds. With these creative configurations, sharing a small bedroom isn’t so bad after all!
Stacked bunk design, but with more stability and space for each sleeper. Accessed by a set of stairs that doubles as a storage shelf, these bunk beds are a great example of a stylish, lofted bunk version appropriate for teens and adults.
These bunks don’t take up much space, but when all;s said and done, a total of six kids can sleep in this room, with two trundle beds rolling out from beneath the bottom bunks. The top bunks can be reached by a central ladder, making room for a central landing that makes it that much easier to safely maneuver the climb.
The ultimate space-saver, these bunks are surrounded by and stacked upon a healthy array of cabinets and drawers, giving each sleeping unit a cozy, cubby-like feel.
This Scandi-inspired design is fresh and sophisticated, characterized by a bare essentials construction coupled with raw, nature materials. Both bed frames offer up untreated wood frames in lightweight cantilevered designs secured by minimal fixtures, allowing the tiny bedroom to enjoy a feeling of spaciousness.
With no frames, this simple futon design is as effortless as a bunk bed can be. Two mattresses are lifted off the ground, situated on a raised wooden platform, while a third sits on the white platform several feet above. Surprisingly communicative for a bunk bed, this open, laid-back design sets a good stage for sleep, play, storytime, and more.
This fun design turns a bunk bed into a playhouse with the addition of a few walls and windows!
This bunk bed is the ultimate when it comes to construction: as the design is a singular piece of furniture reinforced by solid green walls, a stabilizing shelf, and a built-in ladder, this bed won’t suffer from the shakiness that comes from thin railings and loose screws. Instead, this bunk bed design offers a secure, jiggle-free sleeping space (anyone who’s ever shared a bunk knows how important this is at 2 o’clock in the morning!).
Find more bedroom ideas in this ideabook:12 fantastic home decor ideas for cozy bedrooms