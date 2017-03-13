Level up: bunk bed designs that make sharing a room cool again

Sharing a bedroom can be a dream come true – and it can also quickly turn into a nightmare. For children, especially, the concept of sharing a room with a sibling tends to oscillate dramatically between being the best thing ever to a source of misery. It seems that the grass is always greener on the other side: roommates who share a bunk bed might become aggravated with the hassles of bunking, frustrated by an overlap in personal space, excess wiggling and shaking, or the daily chore of climbing up and down. However, for people who haven’t shared a bunk bed, the opportunity to share space, whisper stories to one another, and climb up and down the ladder sounds like a dream come true.

Whether your bunk bed experience is far behind you – left in your college dorms and childhood summer camp – or staring you in the face as you fit your family of five into a three-bedroom home, you’ll benefit from a look at these innovative bunk bed designs. These home professionals have found ways to make bunk beds more accessible, more private, or simply more fun. There are several designs that are also great solutions for adults, forgoing the traditional military bunk with ladder that has become the iconic image related to bunk beds. With these creative configurations, sharing a small bedroom isn’t so bad after all!