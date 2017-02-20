A big bright home that's refreshingly modern

Today on homify, we are going to explore a very modern and functional home that shows that even the most contemporary of designs can remain in touch with nature.

Designed by the team of architects from MICCOLI ARCHITEKTUR I IMMOBILIEN I ATELIER, this home is a refreshing take on modern architecture.

It will also provide you with some fun tips and tricks when it comes to incorporating nature in your own home. Shall we take a look?