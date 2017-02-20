A big bright home that's refreshingly modern

Today on homify, we are going to explore a very modern and functional home that shows that even the most contemporary of designs can remain in touch with nature.
Designed by the team of architects from MICCOLI ARCHITEKTUR I IMMOBILIEN I ATELIER, this home is a refreshing take on modern architecture.
It will also provide you with some fun tips and tricks when it comes to incorporating nature in your own home. Shall we take a look?
From the front of the house, we can see just how appealing it is with its clean lines and modern design. The large and expansive white building is enhanced by a chocolate brown facade, which juts outwards. This is truly a contemporary take on a traditional family home.
We can see that the designers have incorporated large glass windows throughout the facade, including in the roof. As we will see later on, this allows sunshine to flow into the home, making for a very appealing interior design.
Remember that your entrance is incredibly important, giving guests and visitors a little taste in terms of what to expect from the rest of the home design.
Here we can see how large cement tiles lead them right to the front door, creating a beautiful first impression.
A covered entrance features a modern door and little post box as well as the number of the house. Covering is very important as you don't want guests to suffer in the heat, wind or rain while they wait for you to open the door.
Tip: Add little pot plants to your entrance for a natural touch of decor.
The backyard features windows and doors that open up onto a large, wooden terrace. This is the perfect spot for enjoying the fresh air, sunshine and surrounding greenery.
The white and chocolate brown facade is very striking from this side, showing how neutral colours can give a home a warm, earthy and appealing look and feel.
Tip: Add some comfortable chairs or a dining set to your terrace so you can really enjoy the outdoors!
The interior of the home is modern, light and bright. The white walls and features work in harmony with the wooden floors to create a very cozy look and feel.
The kitchen is slightly separated from the rest of the open plan design thanks to a little kitchen island. You'll also notice that it features plenty of storage space including shelves, cupboards and drawers. This makes for a very organized and savvy cooking area.
In the living room, we really get a sense of how natural light plays a role in the interior design. Sunlight flows in through the large glass windows and doors, making for a very light and bright interior design.
Do you see how the light wooden floors and white walls enhance the natural light?
The designers have added a touch of colour to this space in the form of furniture, which creates that cozy, family home look and feel.
Tip: Add a pot plant to the corner of a living area for a refreshing form of decor.
From this space, we can see how the large glass windows and doors offer beautiful views of the surrounds. It also creates a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
An open plan design like this one is also great for a family home as it allows for an interactive and social space. For example, while the chef cooks up a storm, he or she can chat to guests at the dining room table.
Tip: Add an artwork to a room of a landscape or a natural setting.
In this bathroom, we come across soft and neutral tones, which work in harmony with the sunshine that flows in through the large skylight. This is a very serene and peaceful room in the house!
Pot plants have also been added to this space, giving it a natural touch.
Do you see how easy it is to incorporate nature into your home?
Wood is always a wonderful feature for a home, introducing natural materials into the design without overwhelming it. There are also so many shades and textures of wood! It can truly work with any design.
