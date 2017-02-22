A gable roof home with a stunning interior

Today, we are going to explore how tradition and modernity meet in this beautiful gable roof home, designed by professionals ARB+.
These designers have managed to create a very subtle piece of architecture while achieving a magnificent interior design that is both cozy and comfortable.
As we explore this home, we will pick up some tips and tricks for our own homes including how we can integrate interior and exterior spaces as well as how natural materials can create a very warm and inviting home.
Shall we take a look?
From this angle, we can see just how gorgeous this home is with its gable roof design and its clean, white facade. The wooden shutters, glass windows and grey finishes make for a very attractive first impression.
The home is quite large in size, extending over two floors yet it fits snugly under the gable roof.
We can also see that wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces. The home spills out onto a large and spacious terrace while the upper level features beautiful balcony spaces.
The front of the home features a pathway that leads up to a modern and trendy grey front door, with little glass windows in it. This makes for a very warm and welcoming first impression.
The white, grey and wood work together to create an earthy look and feel, while the gable roof is the finishing touch.
Here we can see how perfectly the wooden shutters fit onto the windows as well as how the Juliet balconies ensure functional design.
The windows that are interspersed throughout the facade allows natural light to flow into the home – a very important feature of modern design. Do you see how they create a connection between the interior and exterior spaces without compromising on the privacy of the family?
The designers have also ensured that the outdoor spaces are just as cozy and comfortable as the indoor spaces. Here we come across a little outdoor nook with wooden furniture. This is the perfect spot for relaxing with a cup of coffee or entertaining friends or family in the sunshine and fresh air.
Wooden furniture is great for an outdoor space as it is durable and goes with just about any style or design. It's also comfortable too!
Don't you love how the wooden furniture matches the wooden terrace and blinds?
The interior of the home is light and bright thanks to the sunshine that filters in, just as we imagined.
The kitchen is charming and functional, with plenty of storage space on either side. Storage space is key to a well-organized and savvy cooking area! You want your pots, pans, cutlery and crockery to be stored neatly away. This also frees up your counters so that you can work on them.
This bathroom is a great example of how wood can be incorporated into an interior design. It brings a very warm and slightly rustic touch to what is quite a clinical space.
Another great tip is to install a large mirror in a small bathroom, creating the impression of space. You can also hide shelves or a cupboard behind a mirror for added functionality.
This bathroom also features a laundry basket, which is tucked neatly under the sink. This keeps dirty clothes stored neatly out of sight!
The living space is another great example of savvy storage and functional design.
From this angle, we can see how a little study area features walls that are covered in shelves. This allows books, picture frames and other decor items to be stored while still on display, adding character and charm to the home. It's also a great way to utilize vertical space!
Tip: Add a piece of artwork or two to your home for a touch of personality and colour.
The sunshine streams in through the windows and doors, just as we expected! The natural light works with the neutral interior design, creating a home that envelopes you in homeliness the moment that you walk through the door!
The designers have added curtains to the windows, which allows for a bit of privacy or shade from the sun if need be. This is a wonderfully functional element! It is also design savvy too though. Do you see how the curtains frame the windows and add to the cozy ambiance?
Tip: Add a rug to your living area for another touch of comfort.
Adding stone cladding to either the exterior or interior walls is a great way to introduce some natural texture and tone to an environment, especially if you have opted for predominantly neutral colours.
In this image, we can see how stone cladding creates a beautiful focal point out of the fireplace, while enhancing the interior design.
