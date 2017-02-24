6 kitchens that serve up delicious modern-rustic style

We’re looking at kitchens with modern-rustic design that will inspire you to start baking from scratch and churning your own butter. We’ll see kitchens flaunting their brick and wood elements and using rustic elements in new and exciting ways. We hope you enjoy the fresh take on country rustic cooking.
Here’s our list of kitchens that are serving up modern-rustic style!
This next kitchen creates an unexpected combination of industrial and rustic design. The result is a warm and complex look that makes a morning cup of coffee an extra cozy experience. Stainless steel meets textured brick and rich wood surfaces. We love the open pantry because it’s a fun opportunity to artfully display your dry goods. Check out the chicken shaped wire basket on the kitchen island. It’s a cheeky way to bring updated country style to your kitchen!
This kitchen has a casual and laid back energy that’s emphasised by open shelves and bar seats around the kitchen island. Crisp white walls get rustic personality from the exposed wood beams and accessories. One of the drawbacks of rustic style is that it can feel heavy and dark. An easy way to turn this around is to open up the kitchen with windows and skylights to bring brevity to a rustic-inspired kitchen.
This kitchen has more than just a few rustic touches here and there. You feel almost like you stepped back in time when you enter this kitchen. The stone wall adds earthiness and the crisp wood beams in the ceiling add natural textures. The cabinet doors look aged and antique, giving the kitchen its own distinct personality. All this rustic charm is cut by the minimalist light fixtures and the bold shelf that wraps around the kitchen. Using minimalist design is perfect for cutting down a cluttered rustic style.
Country style gets turned on its head by this kitchen’s stunning blue and white porcelain tile backsplash. The kitchen is strictly modern in its style with shining stainless steel counters and appliances. Beneath the counters, blue cabinets help tie the kitchen to its bold backsplash. There is a retro style clock, a pair of classic wood pepper and salt mills, and darling tea and sugar canisters. These decorative touches bring a retro style that emphasizes the kitchen’s rustic undertones.
This small kitchen, with brown and white tones, strikes an excellent balance between rustic and modern style. One wall is classic untreated brick while the wall opposite is bright white with glossy tiles. A country style china cabinet creates more storage in the kitchen. We love the heavy wood counters and shelves. They bring a heartiness to the design that could only work with a rustic style.
To give a simple kitchen some rustic charm, a little decor can go a long way. Instead of an island, an old sturdy table sits in the middle of the kitchen. Decorative tiles surround the wood burning stove and highlight the spot as the focal point in the room. The high wooden breakfast bar built at one end of the kitchen is painted all over with an antique motif. We love the rich wood floorboards. Sometimes it’s the barebones features in a room that give it the most charm.
We hope you enjoyed our list of modern-rustic kitchens!