The wee-little prefab home you'll fall in love with

This one-bedroom house, designed by professionals The Wee House Company is proof that big things come in small packages.
Savvy, sleek and modern, this is a gorgeous home that anyone would love to live in. It's also as cute as a button!
But how do we get past the space constraints? Well, these designers have been very clever with storage.
In fact today, we are going to explore just how clever they have been with storage. Not only will we come to admire this home more, but we will pick up some tips and tricks for our own homes.
Shall we take a look?
Do you see what we mean about how cute this home is?
Made from wood and painted a charcoal black, this home stands out against the green backdrop of the landscape. The corrugated iron roof and the white finishes neatly package the entire design.
The home is built in an L-shape, with a little terrace in the middle where family and friends can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. A little table and chairs has even been placed here so that it becomes a comfortable, outdoor area.
As soon as we step through the front door of the home, we come across a welcome mat and a place for hanging coats and jackets. There is also a set of shelves under the ceiling where other items can be stored as well as a little bench where people can sit when they take off or put on shoes.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so it should be functional and aesthetically pleasing. This entrance ticks both boxes. A place to store hats, coats and shoes is very important for an entrance area.
Tip: A welcome mate looks cute but it also means that people will wipe their shoes before they come into your home!
The living area is beautiful and charming with colourful cushions and a patterned rug for a very comfortable living space.
On the wall, you'll notice that a set of shelves have been built and layered upon one another. This allows flowers, books, picture frames and other items to be stored and arranged neatly, while remaining on display.
Shelves are a great option as they make they most of vertical space!
This multi-functional kitchen features a little dining nook too!
The designers have managed to make the absolute most of this little space by investing in plenty of cupboards, drawers and shelves. This keeps everything neatly stored out of sight so that only the most functional of items remain on display.
Storage is key in a kitchen area because you want this room to look clean and hygienic at all times.
To maintain the minimalist and modern look and feel, the designers have ensured that there are plenty of cabinets and drawers in the bedroom spaces too. Clothes and other personal items can thus remain out of sight, while easily accessible.
Tip: Opt for soft and serene tones in your bedroom such as white and blue to give the feeling of tranquility and calm.
Storage space even works for your laundry items! Use a cupboard to keep detergents, ironing boards, washing powder and even the washing machine neatly out of sight. Pull it out when you need to use it.
A little portable trolley like this one can be great for storage in any area of the house.
In the bathroom, it is handy as it keeps personal items neatly organized and can be moved around. If you're standing in front of the mirror, you can keep the trolley near you or if you are in the shower, you can keep the trolley near you.
Remember that no one wants to come into your bathroom and see all of you personal items littering the room!
We end off our tour outside the front of the house, where we can see for ourselves that small doesn't count. This home is picturesque, functional and very appealing.
If your house is small, don't forget to include as much natural light into it as possible. Opt for windows, doors and skylights wherever possible.
Don't you love the little flower bed by the front door?
In order to make the most of space, you need to have a good plan. Here we can see how the designers had exactly that!
This home is simple yet functional and effective.
