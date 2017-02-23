The wee-little prefab home you'll fall in love with

This one-bedroom house, designed by professionals The Wee House Company is proof that big things come in small packages.

Savvy, sleek and modern, this is a gorgeous home that anyone would love to live in. It's also as cute as a button!

But how do we get past the space constraints? Well, these designers have been very clever with storage.

In fact today, we are going to explore just how clever they have been with storage. Not only will we come to admire this home more, but we will pick up some tips and tricks for our own homes.

Shall we take a look?