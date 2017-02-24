7 creative ways to define spaces (without walls)

Today on homify, we are going to explore seven really easy ways to divide environments without having to erect walls.

Especially when it comes to smaller homes, dividing rooms with walls can be very restrictive. It can make the home seem that much smaller and more confined. An integrated environment fosters a sense of amplitude and creates a very interactive and engaging home.

Yet sometimes we do need to separate spaces, whether its subtly or more definitively. A wall may not be the ideal tool though. In fact, there are so many other ways to split environments without it being too permanent or restrictive. A temporary option is also good because it means you can change up the look and feel when it suits.

Join us as we explore 7 designs that give us ingenious solutions to dividing spaces in our environments.