7 creative ways to define spaces (without walls)

Leigh Leigh
Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
Today on homify, we are going to explore seven really easy ways to divide environments without having to erect walls. 

Especially when it comes to smaller homes, dividing rooms with walls can be very restrictive. It can make the home seem that much smaller and more confined. An integrated environment fosters a sense of amplitude and creates a very interactive and engaging home. 

Yet sometimes we do need to separate spaces, whether its subtly or more definitively. A wall may not be the ideal tool though. In fact, there are so many other ways to split environments without it being too permanent or restrictive. A temporary option is also good because it means you can change up the look and feel when it suits. 

Join us as we explore 7 designs that give us ingenious solutions to dividing spaces in our environments.

1.Split rooms with sliding doors

This barn-type sliding door separates the dining room from the kitchen, turning both spaces into completely independent environments. When the occasion demands, however, the two rooms are integrated in the blink of the eye. The door simply needs to be opened!

Don't you love how decorative this door is, adding a rustic touch to the home?

2. Divide rooms with a closet

A practical way to partially divide a space is by incorporating a closet into the design. This solution has the double-benefit of providing us with more storage space, which we can never have enough of!

In this Scandinavian-style apartment, the closet conceals the kitchen from the living room. Yet it doesn't block the natural light or the flow of the interior design.

3. Divide environments with plants or an indoor garden

This living room is divided by a wonderful interior garden, surrounded by glass.

Professionals Vismaracorsi Arquitectos did a brilliant job delimiting the environments, however you don't need to embark on such a costly project. You could simply have a vertical garden in your home or add a pot plant or two for the same effect. You'll create a very natural and refreshing look and feel in the home.

4. Split environments with semi-transparent doors

This solution is ideal for a studio apartment as it creates a micro-bedroom that feels intimate and private when the doors are closed. It's also like a modern version of a four-poster bed with curtains.

The raised bed platform serves to delimit the bedroom area even when the doors are open.

5. Divide environments with a library

This library allows for the division of an environment without cutting off the communication between spaces. The shelves extend to both spaces.

Do you see how the shelves reach the ceiling, creating more than enough space for books, decor items and accessories?

Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.

6. Divide rooms with glass

This apartment makes the absolute most of space by separating the living room and the bedroom with a glass wall.

Because this is a studio apartment, the open plan nature of the environment makes it seem that much bigger. Yet you can still get a perfect night's sleep in a separate room!

7. Dividing rooms with furniture

This kitchen divides up the home thanks to the kitchen island. This connects two very independent environments. 

The furniture also reaches the ceiling, with shelves and cupboards creating perfect storage space. Storage is key to a small home!

Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes.

