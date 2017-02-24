Simple decor shines in this clever home renovation

Today on homify, we are going to explore a modern loft apartment located in a historical part of Berlin. It was restored in 2014 by the architects at Möhring Architekten.

The home is 925 square feet but had the opportunity to become slightly more spacious and open plan. The structure of the home was also changed so that the interior spaces all became the same height.

Outside the living areas, the architects also added a charming bathroom, a kitchen and a place to exercise!

Yet you won't believe how simple and minimalist this home is.