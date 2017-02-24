Simple decor shines in this clever home renovation

Today on homify, we are going to explore a modern loft apartment located in a historical part of Berlin. It was restored in 2014 by the architects at Möhring Architekten.
The home is 925 square feet but had the opportunity to become slightly more spacious and open plan. The structure of the home was also changed so that the interior spaces all became the same height.
Outside the living areas, the architects also added a charming bathroom, a kitchen and a place to exercise!
Yet you won't believe how simple and minimalist this home is.
The original roof was slightly reconstructed. Large windows have been added so that the interior receives as much natural light as possible.
The exterior of the building still refers to its historical past however. As we will soon see, most of the changes were made inside the building.
The elegant facade, large windows and spacious balconies encourage us to look inside!
The large windows allow natural light to flow into the interior of the building. The white walls and light furnishings reflect the sunshine, creating an optical illusion that makes the room seem that much larger than it actually is.
Shelves and shelves filled with books is a dream for every fan of literature. You can arrange the books according to theme, colour, alphabetically or according to the authors. It all depends on how many books you have in your bookcase.
In this living room, the designers have created shelves in an L-shape around most of the room. The result is a very functional and stylish design that emphasizes the shape of the room.
This free-standing wall separates the living area from the kitchen, bathroom and small gym.
The living room also incorporates a small minimalist office, while the other side features the sofas, coffee table and television. Don't you love the Scandinavian-style of the home, which works in harmony with the minimalist look and feel?
If we look at the little office nook, we can see how the large windows allow for panoramic views of the outdoors and garden while doing work.
The white walls work well with the warm hardwood flooring. Everything has been designed and planned with minimalist precision! There is nothing to distract you while you work. All you have to do is focus on completing the task.
The center of attention is of course the classical window, which frames the beautiful outdoors.
The bathroom is filled with materials that bring in different textures and tones to the space. Thus even though it is small, it is really impressive with its modesty and ingenuity.
The frosted glass works in harmony with the various shades of brown as well as the light that streams in through the windows. The result is a warm and inviting modern bathroom.
