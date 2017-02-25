6 Canadian bedrooms perfect for hibernating in till spring

The first official day of spring isn’t until March. The daffodils and ducklings are still a long way away. We propose that we spend the rest of this winter hibernating inside one of these cozy Canadian bedrooms! We want to be well rested when Spring comes so we can get the most out of the longer sunny days. While the snow outside gently thaws, let’s look at bedrooms where we’d love to sleep away the rest of the winter.
This inviting bedroom inspires rest and relaxation. The designers at Sonata Design excellently paired a teal wall with natural wood beams to create a chic bedroom. The sliding barn door can hide the ensuite so you can destress in peace. The bed has an elegant modern design that overhangs around the mattress slightly.
This bright bedroom comes to us courtesy of the designers at Unit 7 Architecture. All white floors and walls make the room feel large. All that space creates a welcome retreat. Midcentury touches and warm wood furnishings decorate the room. We love the reading nook in the corner surrounded by shin-height bookshelves. You’d never have to leave this bedroom so feel free to hibernate away!
You don’t have to rough it in a bear den for the rest of winter! Here’s a bedroom where you can hibernate in luxury. This is a bedroom by the professionals at Douglas Design Studio. Coffee coloured wood floors are the starting off point for this elegant bedroom. Gauzy curtains on the windows beckon light into the room. We love the pairing of wallpaper and art behind the bed! The rest of the room is kept tame, with a blank white headboard and clean white bed linens. The final accent of luxury comes from the feminine throw pillows with a touch of gold.
The next bedroom on our list uses warm minimalist design to make a hibernation hideout. The rich grey hues from the textiles on the bed are picked up by the artwork. Slim modern light fixtures drop down from the ceiling like jewellery to light up evening reading. The experts at Frahm Interiors chose to pair white walls with pinkish grey wood floors. Grey, white, and wood bring a new sensibility to a minimalist design.
Another pick from Douglas Design Studio, this Canadian bedroom is wrapped in a wood storage unit and tucked beneath a heritage style ceiling. Doesn’t this bed look puffy and inviting? We’re just about ready to shut the grey curtains, hide under the duvet, and take a nap.
This lovely bedroom has glamorous art on the walls that brings out the persimmon orange in the bedspread. We love the elegant wood furnishings and the unique curve of the bed that gives off a retro 1970s vibe. The designers at Lex Parker Design created this fabulous den where you could hold out for spring!
