The modern home of so many dimensions

Today we are going to explore a very modern and beautiful family home that is made up of all sorts of different dimensions, designed by the interior design and architectural team at EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO.
Made up of different sections, layers, volumes, shapes and dimensions, you won't believe how interesting and impressive this home is. It will also give us some inspiration for our own interior design with its flawlessly designed rooms and gorgeous decor.
You'll also love the foyer!
Are you curious to take a look?
The home is impressive right from the get go. Made up of two-storeys, the home features smooth white walls and sandy-beige tiled cladding, which bring a whole new dimension to the design.
The large glass windows and doors throughout the facade allow for a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, without compromising on the privacy of the family.
Do you see how stairs lead up to a large, modern wooden front door, which makes for a very welcoming entrance?
This garage is perfect as it is neatly positioned on the side of the house and allows cars, bicycles and other items to be stored neatly away. Not only is it functional, but it also creates a very organized and tidy facade.
The wooden front door that we saw from the outside features glass slats in it, giving visitors and guests a little glimpse into the home. Do you also see how large and wide the door is, creating a gorgeous visual effect?
The door opens up into a spacious entrance hall with some quirky furniture, a pot plant and elegant tiled floors. Remember that your entrance hall is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to be simple yet stylish.
Tip: A pot plant or a vase of flowers adds a very natural and refreshing form of design and decor to a space.
The open plan living areas feature plenty of glass windows and doors, allowing natural light to flow into the interior space. This makes for a very appealing, light and bright design.
The white walls and light beige floors reflect the natural night, making the home seem that much bigger.
The designers have gone for a slightly minimalist look and feel, choosing to include only the most functional of items. They have used them to bring style and sophistication to the room – a great tip!
From this angle, we can see how the upper level of the home seems intimately connected with the downstairs living areas thanks to the glass banisters. There is constant communication between all areas of the house, creating a beautiful flow.
The pale purple sofas bring a touch of colour and personality to the room while the wooden floors create a very warm and cozy design.
Don't you love the funky lamp?
The kitchen is spacious and functional with a predominantly white look and feel. A kitchen island in the middle of the room creates an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food and allows for a more casual space for interacting over cups of tea or breakfast cereal.
What is most striking about this space, however, is the splashes of red in the room. The red lamps and chairs bring a touch of colour without overwhelming the design.
Do you see how natural light plays a role in this room too?
The designer have made the most of every square inch of this home, creating a little office nook on the landing of the upstairs space. They have opted for lightweight furniture and a minimalist design, creating a very functional spot.
Do you see how the flooring subtly separates the office area from the rest of the upstairs space?
This bedroom features beautiful wooden floors and white walls, similar to what we've seen throughout the rest of the home. However, the designers have used the linen to introduce some gorgeous green elements, which brighten this space up.
They have also added some artwork to the walls, which bring some personality and charm to this private area. Remember that your bedroom is your haven so it should feature decor items and artwork that speak to who you are.
Another tip is to add shelves to a bedroom area where pictures frames and decor items can be put on display, yet neatly organized.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, where we can see how mirrors have been used to create different perceptions! The mirrors make the room seem that much bigger while working in harmony with the window behind them, creating a wonderful effect.
The warm tones in this space create a very neutral, earthy and subtle look and feel, while evoking a sense of peace and tranquility.
