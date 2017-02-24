The modern home of so many dimensions

Today we are going to explore a very modern and beautiful family home that is made up of all sorts of different dimensions, designed by the interior design and architectural team at EXCELENCIA EN DISEÑO.

Made up of different sections, layers, volumes, shapes and dimensions, you won't believe how interesting and impressive this home is. It will also give us some inspiration for our own interior design with its flawlessly designed rooms and gorgeous decor.

You'll also love the foyer!

Are you curious to take a look?