10 life-changing laundry room designs

We all know how frustrating laundry day can be. When we are trying to balance cooking, cleaning, child care, work and social lives, the last thing we want to do is worry about doing laundry.
When we do laundry, we also can end up creating quite a mess in our homes. There is nothing worse than having clothes, ironing boards, washing powder and other items scattered around the house!
This is why today on homify, we are going to look at 10 life-changing laundry ideas. They are designed to make laundry day that much easier as well as ensure that your home remains neat and organized.
Shall we take a look?
If your laundry area is in a narrow scullery or room, opt for light colours and plenty of natural light or artificial light to create a room that feels spacious and expansive.
As we can see in this design by professionals Clean Design, white walls are a great option. They create a very clean and simple look and feel that is functional too!
This little kitchen area and laundry is a great example of how you can make the absolute most of vertical space. Install shelves, cupboards and cabinets on the wall for adequate storage. You can also install a washing machine or dryer on the wall like these designers have done, taking up very little floor space.
This laundry area is a wonderful example of how an organized space makes for a very effective design. The designers have installed shelves across the walls, where washing powder and fabric softener can be stored neatly away. The washing machines and dryers fit neatly below the counter tops, keeping them very discreet.
Your laundry area should feature plenty of fresh air or ventilation so that you don't end up with weird odors or smells. Opt for large windows or an extractor fan.
Your laundry space doesn't need to be boring or dull. As we can see in this modern design, we can see how a vase of flowers and some beautiful patterned walls and floors make for a very appealing space. You'll also notice that there is plenty of storage space, keeping detergents, washing powder and laundry neatly out of sight. This is key to an organized space!
Once again, we can see how a discreet washing machine can make for a subtle and sophisticated laundry nook. Slip it subtly under the kitchen counter so that it's easily accessible but out of the way.
If you have a little private area for doing laundry, make the most of it. As we can see in this design, a private area where we can store washing powder, fabric softener and the washing machine, makes for a very functional and neat solution.
In this little private laundry area, the designers have included hanging space. This is where clothes and other items can be hung up neatly. They can be transferred straight into the bedroom cupboard!
Your laundry area should feature everything that you need in it, including an ironing board, laundry basket, shelves and an iron. Make sure each element has it's own spot where it can be stored neatly.
Do you see how the ironing board has been installed on the wall, where it can be folded neatly down when its not in use?
This bathroom cum laundry is a great example of how you can create a multi-functional spaces that are efficient and effective.
Once again storage is key!
