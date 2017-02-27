11 homes with perfect porches for lazing in the shade

We all know how important it is to have a perfect porch where we can make the most of those warm summer months. It can extend the living area to the outdoors, making your home spaces that much larger and more functional. It can also allow us a beautiful area where we can connect with nature and have some peace and quiet.
This is why today on homify, we have put together 10 homes with perfect porches for lazing in the shade. Designed by top professionals from around the world, these will inspire you and remind you that summer is coming!
Be warned though, after seeing these images all you wish summer were already here!
The symmetrical design shows the beauty of classic architecture where the white pillars and banisters remind us of Greek architecture.
The owners did not put too much furniture on the porch, choosing to go for a simple design. This keeps the home looking even more beautiful.
This very classic home features Greek-style white pillars with a wooden fence that has a cross-design, which adds a slightly rustic touch to the look and feel.
The wooden deck, wooden tables and wooden chairs all work together to create a very cozy and refreshing outdoor area. Wood is a great material for the outdoors because it is durable and stylish.
This lemon yellow wall features a terrace with a white fence and railing, giving the exterior look and feel a very lively and refreshing feeling.
The spacious wooden deck is suspended above the ground, creating the ideal spot for enjoying the surrounding views with an afternoon cup of tea.
After walking up the stone stairs, the white pillars and fences reveal a beautiful porch. Once again we can see how simple yet effective a white design is.
The owners of this house are big surfers so the designers have ensured that the wooden porch is functional as well as aesthetically-appealing. There is more than enough space to store the surf boards!
This exterior design mixes different natural materials to create a very effective ambiance. The spacious stone stairs lead up to an L-shaped porch. The simple wooden fence features beautiful flowers, which add a creative and bright touch to the home. There are also flower beds on the porch as well as comfortable chairs, creating the ideal space for relaxing outdoors.
Like this home located in Winnipeg? You can explore more of cozy Manning Cottage.
This grey roof is accompanied by white pillars and fences plus a spacious wooden deck. The result is a country style house with a beautiful outdoor area for enjoying the peace and quiet.
This spacious wooden house has a log fence and pillars, which gives it a very natural and refreshing look and feel. Do you see how beautiful wood looks?
This red-tiled roof and traditional home is charming and appealing. The dark green walls, white fence and spacious porch are simply picturesque!
The appearance of the stone chimney is very elegant! The porch with the white fence and posts create a simple and elegant contrast.
You don't have to have a huge porch in order to have a fabulous outdoor space. This little porch still allows access to the garden, allowing the family to remain connected to the outdoors.
Don't forget to add some soft lamps or lights to your porch so that you can enjoy it in the evening too. Do you see how lights create a wonderful ambiance?
