11 homes with perfect porches for lazing in the shade

We all know how important it is to have a perfect porch where we can make the most of those warm summer months. It can extend the living area to the outdoors, making your home spaces that much larger and more functional. It can also allow us a beautiful area where we can connect with nature and have some peace and quiet.

This is why today on homify, we have put together 10 homes with perfect porches for lazing in the shade. Designed by top professionals from around the world, these will inspire you and remind you that summer is coming!

Be warned though, after seeing these images all you wish summer were already here!