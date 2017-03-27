The sustainable family home of many faces

Today we are going to travel to the United Kingdom where design professionals SDA ARCHITECTURE LTD renovated a tired, dated and lacklustre 1,600 ft three bedroom home. The client wanted to reinvent the property into a modern family home with 5 bedrooms and features that would give it the ‘wow’ factor.

The team of architects delivered a home rich in textures, shapes, volumes and style.

What's more is that when you look at the home from the front and when you look at the home from the back, it looks like you are looking at two incredibly different homes!

The property was also brought up to code 6 for sustainable homes and has been nominated for numerous awards including Regional Best Extension Design Awards 2014, LABC Design Awards for Best Extension in 2015, Daily Telegraph Design Awards 2014 and UK Best Driveway Award Winner 2015.

This piece of architecture is simply stunning and worth a look at. You won't believe just how many faces it is has…