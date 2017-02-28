Ideas for your home: 8 tasty kitchens

Today on homify, we have put together eight images of kitchens that, for different reasons, are simpler and easier to imitate than others yet are absolutely unique.
In certain cases, not only in the kitchen but throughout the house, you can create an original look and feel through the use of construction and design. With some innovative solutions and creative concepts, you can have the most extraordinary kitchen on the block!
Yet, it's also important to ensure that our kitchens reflect our tastes and personalities. It should also work in harmony with the rest of the interior design.
However, it's also important that we create a cooking area that is functional and practical. Every charming or beautiful feature should also enhance the use of this space.
So how can we create a kitchen that looks great but is also easy to work in? Well today we are going to look at 8 original kitchens for inspiration!
An incredibly easy way to distinguish the kitchen from the rest of the home is to incorporate vinyl into the design.
As we can see in this image, vinyl can be used together in unique and appealing combinations. When we get tired or bored, we can simply remove them and replace them with something else.
We've included this for a bit of fun – and the Shetland ponies who appear to be over for tea. This kitchen is a classic example of how a dramatically appealing space can be complemented. The designers featured the high ceilings and expansive windows, making for a very unique kitchen.
A minimalist kitchen complements this space with its clean lines and white tones. It also doesn't take away from the protagonist of the design – the windows.
Design professionals Lucía Casanova have used a very simple but effective trick in this kitchen to transform its look and feel: wallpaper! Wallpaper comes in so many different patterns and colours, offering us a whole range of opportunities.
We recommend that you incorporate it into a wall that is away from the stove or sink so that it doesn't get ruined by water or steam.
This kitchen is a wonderful reflection of the owner as we can see by its feminine and delicate touches.
The vintage-style pink refrigerator steals all of the attention! The decor is also complemented perfectly by the checkered flooring, which is classic and striking. The flooring also subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the integrated living spaces.
Don't you love how everything works in harmony here?
There are pieces of furniture or kitchen accessories that you can incorporate into this space that will become the protagonists of the room. In this image, we can see how a kitchen cabinet looks like it comes out of a Parisian bakery! This really brings a beautiful touch of personality and charm to an otherwise minimalist environment.
The lamps that drop down from the ceiling complement the look and feel, transporting us to a different time!
Tip: Wooden furniture adds a gorgeous warmth to the home.
Black walls are wonderful because they can be used like a chalkboard. For a kitchen this is very appealing! You can write down quotes, recipes, shopping lists or even messages to your family and friends.
Just remember that black walls use up a lot of light so only go with this option if your kitchen receives plenty of natural light.
This loft-style kitchen is very beautiful and special. The different chairs and funky lights have a very attractive effect, but the protagonist is the swing on the right-hand side of the room. This is a great example of a well-used space!
A kitchen is also the perfect room to employ some different patterns and cheerful colours. Perhaps pink cabinets are bit too much but ceramics are a great material to achieve this!
Tiles are versatile. They are also practical and fairly cost-effective.
Do you see how this design features a very simple look and feel, which complements the colourful and cheerful tiles?
