8 naturally neutral dining rooms to devour

Designing the perfect entertaining space can be challenging. Sometimes this area of the home gets the least amount of attention, as we tend to give more priority to the kitchen and living room areas.
In today's feature we will dive deep into the world of dining rooms. Particularly dining rooms done in natural earthy tones. The dining room is a place where we come together to enjoy good food and company, so generally we want the space to feel inviting and warm. Here are 8 great examples to inspire your next dining room redesign.
In the first example on our list we can see the soft lighting present in this dining room. The lighting is warm and welcoming and creates an intimate dining setting. It's a nice modern change from the more traditional chandelier we often see. Neutral tones in the furniture and flooring further compliment the design of this space.
Immediately upon entering this room we can't help but notice the large wooden table. This table is perfect for entertaining guests as it comfortably seats 8 people. It can be a great idea to invest in a good solid table as it will last for years to come. In this example the living room and dining areas are open making it easy to host larger gatherings. The wood finishes give this dining room an earthy appeal. We love the rustic tones throughout the room.
This dining room has a definite rustic charm to it. The sliding barn doors separating the dining room from the living area make a bold statement. We love the different natural elements that are fused together in this dining room.
Here we see another grand table that could easily seat 8 people. The light wood finish of the table complements the deeper tones in the brick feature wall nicely. Neutral furniture and decor with a few plants strategically placed throughout the room keeps in line with the earthy contemporary theme present in this space.
The beautiful vaulted ceilings are the showstopper in this dining room. The space feels wide and open thanks to the tall ceiling and glass sliding doors. Guests won't be bumping elbows sitting at this gorgeous rectangular table. We also love the contrast the kitchen island brings to this open space.
This dining room is an expression of simple sophistication with the minimalist design we see here. Many times less is more when it comes to designing a functional space. This dining room has lots of built in cupboards and storage options neatly tucked away.
In any great dining room the table is always the center of the design, but it's the finer details in the decor that make a space feel warm and welcoming. Deciding to keep the theme neutral and earthy keeps the room feeling more open and airy.
The last example we'll see today is certainly a cozy one with the sleek fireplace nestled in the corner of the room. This dining area is perfect for hosting more intimate gatherings.The angled wood panels on the wall add to the contemporary vibe of the space. We love the grey chairs selected for this design, and how the compliment the tones in the flooring.
Do you have a favourite earthy dining room from our list above? If so we'd love to know what it is, let us know in the comments below.