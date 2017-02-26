Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 naturally neutral dining rooms to devour

none1 none1
Haus in den Bergen , peter glöckner architektur peter glöckner architektur Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Designing the perfect entertaining space can be challenging. Sometimes this area of the home gets the least amount of attention, as we tend to give more priority to the kitchen and living room areas.

In today's feature we will dive deep into the world of dining rooms. Particularly dining rooms done in natural earthy tones. The dining room is a place where we come together to enjoy good food and company, so generally we want the space to feel inviting and warm. Here are 8 great examples to inspire your next dining room redesign.

1. Soft lighting

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern dining room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

In the first example on our list we can see the soft lighting present in this dining room. The lighting is warm and welcoming and creates an intimate dining setting. It's a nice modern change from the more traditional chandelier we often see. Neutral tones in the furniture and flooring further compliment the design of this space.

2. A large dining room table

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern dining room
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Immediately upon entering this room we can't help but notice the large wooden table. This table is perfect for entertaining guests as it comfortably seats 8 people. It can be a great idea to invest in a good solid table as it will last for years to come. In this example the living room and dining areas are open making it easy to host larger gatherings. The wood finishes give this dining room an earthy appeal. We love the rustic tones throughout the room.

3. Sliding barn doors

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

This dining room has a definite rustic charm to it. The sliding barn doors separating the dining room from the living area make a bold statement. We love the different natural elements that are fused together in this dining room. 

4. A brick feature wall

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Here we see another grand table that could easily seat 8 people. The light wood finish of the table complements the deeper tones in the brick feature wall nicely. Neutral furniture and decor with a few plants strategically placed throughout the room keeps in line with the earthy contemporary theme present in this space.

5. Natural vaulted ceilings

Haus in den Bergen , peter glöckner architektur peter glöckner architektur Modern dining room
peter glöckner architektur

peter glöckner architektur
peter glöckner architektur
peter glöckner architektur

The beautiful vaulted ceilings are the showstopper in this dining room. The space feels wide and open thanks to the tall ceiling and glass sliding doors. Guests won't be bumping elbows sitting at this gorgeous rectangular table. We also love the contrast the kitchen island brings to this open space. 

6. Clean design

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

This dining room is an expression of simple sophistication with the minimalist design we see here. Many times less is more when it comes to designing a functional space. This dining room has lots of built in cupboards and storage options neatly tucked away. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Neutral decor

汐止-日月光, 唯創空間設計公司 唯創空間設計公司 Scandinavian style dining room
唯創空間設計公司

唯創空間設計公司
唯創空間設計公司
唯創空間設計公司

In any great dining room the table is always the center of the design, but it's the finer details in the decor that make a space feel warm and welcoming. Deciding to keep the theme neutral and earthy keeps the room feeling more open and airy.

8. A cozy setting

Скандинавский лофт, Anastasya Avvakumova Anastasya Avvakumova Scandinavian style dining room
Anastasya Avvakumova

Anastasya Avvakumova
Anastasya Avvakumova
Anastasya Avvakumova

The last example we'll see today is certainly a cozy one with the sleek fireplace nestled in the corner of the room. This dining area is perfect for hosting more intimate gatherings.The angled wood panels on the wall add to the contemporary vibe of the space. We love the grey chairs selected for this design, and how the compliment the tones in the flooring.

If you enjoyed this ideabook we think you will like this one as well: Dining Room Styles: 8 Mistakes to Avoid.

Do you have a favourite earthy dining room from our list above? If so we'd love to know what it is, let us know in the comments below.

The wooden home that glows from within
Do you have a favourite earthy dining room from our list above? If so we'd love to know what it is, let us know in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks