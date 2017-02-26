8 naturally neutral dining rooms to devour

The last example we'll see today is certainly a cozy one with the sleek fireplace nestled in the corner of the room. This dining area is perfect for hosting more intimate gatherings.The angled wood panels on the wall add to the contemporary vibe of the space. We love the grey chairs selected for this design, and how the compliment the tones in the flooring.

If you enjoyed this ideabook we think you will like this one as well: Dining Room Styles: 8 Mistakes to Avoid.

Do you have a favourite earthy dining room from our list above? If so we'd love to know what it is, let us know in the comments below.