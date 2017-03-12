Build DIY shelves in 7 easy steps

There is an undeniable pleasure in resolving things by yourself. If you have the image of a very specific design in your head, sometimes it’s better to make it a reality. DIY (Do It Yourself) projects are generally cheaper and are less of a strain on your wallet, moreover you are not stuck with common, ubiquitous interiors but one’s made completely by yourself. There are a countless number of DIY projects, from up-cycling of old furniture to self-painting a wall. The possibilities are endless. If you can imagine it, you can make it… with a little help, knowledge and skills at least.

Since most of us aren’t handymen, these DIY projects can seem quite intimidating, especially in its initial stages. In addition, every project has a number of steps which sometimes require specific actions or even practical experience. Here on homify, we love to ensure complete accessibility to the design world. With simple ‘how-to’ tutorials, we help even beginners shape their interiors. Today, we delve into the wonderful world of shelf placing in a seven stage step by step tutorial.