Build DIY shelves in 7 easy steps

There is an undeniable pleasure in resolving things by yourself. If you have the image of a very specific design in your head, sometimes it’s better to make it a reality. DIY (Do It Yourself) projects are generally cheaper and are less of a strain on your wallet, moreover you are not stuck with common, ubiquitous interiors but one’s made completely by yourself. There are a countless number of DIY projects, from up-cycling of old furniture to self-painting a wall. The possibilities are endless. If you can imagine it, you can make it… with a little help, knowledge and skills at least.
Since most of us aren’t handymen, these DIY projects can seem quite intimidating, especially in its initial stages. In addition, every project has a number of steps which sometimes require specific actions or even practical experience. Here on homify, we love to ensure complete accessibility to the design world. With simple ‘how-to’ tutorials, we help even beginners shape their interiors. Today, we delve into the wonderful world of shelf placing in a seven stage step by step tutorial.
Let’s start from the beginning. Collecting the material that you need for your DIY project. If you’ve already done this, the process becomes a lot easier. It allows you to formulate a plan of action so you know what to use at each instance of the process.
For this particular DIY task, you need:
- plugs;
- sand paper;
- wooden planks;
- power tools. A cordless drill is a time saver.
In addition, you may consider decorating the shelf with a nice coat of paint or maybe even some intricate artwork. You can get creative by using drift wood as a base, just like the owners of this beautiful Winnipeg cottage. although preparing it will take a bit more time than a cut-to-size finished plank from your local home improvement store.
The wooden boards will,of course serve as a support for the various books, toys and trinkets you wish to place on it. They are perhaps the most important part used in the project. Make sure you have an idea of what you want it to look like. The picture shown is a good reference.
Before we move onto assembly, it is important to ensure that the selves are well finished and free of dust. Take a clean cloth and wood care product and give the board a good wipe. Keep the cloth and wood care product for later, to remove the sawdust from the shelves. Don’t forget to clean the bottom and sides of the board.
Now that we have gathered all the necessary materials, it is time to take a look at where exactly the shelves will be placed. Make sure that the selves are all relative to each other if you are making more than one. Firstly, draw a line equal to the length of the board. Now make the holes to hang the shelves. Depending on how the shelf is attached, the holes should be on either ends of the line drawn or a few inches above. Before making the holes, remember the adage: Check twice, drill once! Once satisfied, we can move on to the next step.
Let’s start drilling! Make sure to drill a pilot hole before you start turning the screws. These holes prevent both screw from breaking and the wall from cracking. Be aware of the different materials (of the wall), some require thicker drill bits than others. In most cases a 0.3 cm drill bit is used when drilling wood and stone on the wall.
When drilling, the main thing is to stay calm. If your drill has various speeds, start off slow and gradually increase it only if necessary. Keep your hand firmly placed on the handle of the drill when changing speeds to prevent the drill bit from creating unwanted crevasses.
You can clean up the holes using sandpaper, especially if they are in dry walls. Keep a vacuum cleaner handy to suck up the slack. You can use it in the holes to remove any excess wood shavings. This ensures that the plug slides into the hole without any fuss.
Need more ideas for shelving? Browse through these nifty niches for your home.
A lot of questions arise when it comes to plugs. What are they? What size do I need? In short, plugs are cylindrical projections that houses the screw. This gives support for larger amounts of weight without causing any crack in the wall. The plug once inserted into the wall allows the screw to move to be re-positioned at a certain length while still remaining firm. They are extensively used in garden and kitchen projects and come in varying sizes. When it comes to walls made of softer materials, crank-baits are often used.
Now that you have drilled your holes and attached the plugs, it is time to secure the wooden board. Some boards can directly be attached to the screws to create a sort of floating shelf, while others require a suspension system which provides additional support. The direct screw method is generally used when the weight on the shelf is light while the suspension method is used if you want to display heavy objects like a collection of books. It is up to you which way you want to go. If this has left you a bit confused, you always have the option of seeking advice from a professional carpenter or a friend who is more handy than you.