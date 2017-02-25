An enchanting home with a twist of fairytale charm

Today we’re going to visit a home in an Idyllic leafy suburb where your own happily ever after can take place. This grand home has a twist of fairytale charm. It’s a charming redux of a Hansel and Gretel cottage in the woods! Once we step inside, we’ll find surprisingly elegant interiors put together by the interior architects at Fusion Design Studio. The combination of charming traditionalism on the outside and luxury on the inside makes for a flawless family home.
The wood exterior of the home has an indescribable European charm. It’s a stately looking home! Rustic paving stones lead up to the symmetrical facade. The roof is short and steep and charming windows give the home an inviting appeal. We love the manicured but unpretentious landscaping and the white trunks of birch trees growing nearby! It helps to set the mood for this enchanting home.
The interiors are carefully curated to evoke an American neoclassical style. Heavy wood furnishings bring character to the room, as does the ornate fireplace. This living room is a cheerful and confident space. It’s bright and airy with a sense of grandeur. Curtains flow to the floor and a sculptural ceiling creates more visual interest in the room. It feels like a quiet lobby in a boutique hotel.
Again, billowy curtains in this room stretch from the ceiling to the floors. This decorating trick always brings elegance to a room and makes the ceiling feel higher. The chandelier above the dining table makes this space feel chic. It’s simply furnished and emphasizes the grandness of the spacious interiors.
This is an unexpectedly funky kitchen that brings country cottage style to the home. Modern touches like a shining white tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances are softened by the cottage style. The look is captured best by the half-curtains on the window and the glass-paneled cabinets. Finally, the floor tiles bring more fun and personality to the space!
In this view, we can see how all the spaces on this main floor are connected with their open plan. The creamy neutral palette is grounded by classic wood floors. Cohesive style like this has a calming effect and the home feels like a relaxing place meant to recharge and refresh the family who lives here.
We couldn’t take you on a tour of the home without visiting this bathroom! Uncrowded and simple, the design draws strength texture and architectural shapes. The bathroom seems to fold in on itself, inspiring coziness. Geometric floor tiles bring depth and character to the bathroom. Unique texture from the tiled surfaces gives this bathroom plenty of appeal.
A mix of modern and classic style gives this regal master bedroom its own distinct charm. The soothing grey and creamy tones inspire us to wind down. Rustic furnishings combined with delicate floral wallpaper is an unexpectedly gorgeous look. We love the touch of wood on the far wall! It seems to tie the look together.
