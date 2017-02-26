Your browser is out-of-date.

The funky family home with decor that delights

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Living room
When we hear the words family home, we usually lower our expectations. A home fit for a family usually has a safe design with broad appeal. Where’s the excitement? Where’s the fun? 

Today we’re relieving ourselves of the family home blues by taking a tour of this funky family home with fresh interiors. The experts at DWARF used modern design and earthy wood tones to make a family home that everyone will enjoy! Let’s start our tour now and learn what makes this funky home so stimulating.

Chic and simple

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style houses
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

The home has a cheerful and simple facade. Everything looks neat and orderly. There’s a nostalgic appeal to the clapboard exterior with white trim. The parking space and a couple of outdoor terraces are covered by a roof that extends far beyond the home itself.

Incredible terrace

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Patios & Decks
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This tiny covered outdoor terrace makes a perfect retreat to enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh air. The space feels like a secret patio at a chic urban cafe. Light patio furniture and a wood deck give it a casual vibe. We’d love to see this spot filled up with potted flowers and maybe an outdoor rug to create an outdoor living room! Let’s step inside the cheerful powder blue front door and look inside the home.

Rich wood

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Stepping inside we are greeted by the rich, dark wood of this simple foyer. The sunken ledge is designed to remind you to kick off your shoes before you come inside the cozy domestic space. Notice how the panelled glass on the doors and windows give the space a touch more homey charm?

Painfully hip living room

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Living room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

The living room strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic. The graphic white and black floor rug brings a little Scandinavian style to the space. Pops of blue and red are styled together expertly. Sometimes when primary colours are brought together, it can feel like a kindergarten classroom! Not this space. It’s a living room for the painfully hip. We love the funky cat print and the graphic lines of the windows with their blinds.

Spinning around

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Living room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

If we spin around, we can see that the main floor of the home is pretty modest. The simple chandelier above the open living room creates a warm ambience. The rich, dark wood of the ceiling and closet doors sets the tone for a deeply relaxing space. We can see the kitchen just beyond the living room and a staircase up to the bedrooms lined with powder blue wood walls.

Small wonder

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Kitchen
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This kitchen is little, but there are a few tricks the designers used to make it appear larger. Windows along the wall don’t offer much of a view but bring in a lot of light and make the galley kitchen feel more open. The dining table is stuck right at the end of the kitchen to create a continuous flow.

Reading lounge

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Media room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

If only every room had the luxury of a reading lounge! This cozy space has bold and masculine design emphasized by the mod leather chair. Reminiscent of a private office, this room has shelves full of hobbies and a workspace for tinkering. It’s rare to see a room so full of personality that maintains its stylish appeal.

Big ideas in the kid’s room

A's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Nursery/kid’s room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This kid’s room is on another level from the rest of the house. Instead of a funky and heavy look, this bedroom is light and feminine. Whitewashed wood and powder blue make a resplendent space full of natural light. This room is perfect for an imaginative little one to play!

Want more unique family home inspiration? Next, check out our feature on a beautiful family home perched on the edge of the woods.

This crisp contemporary home captures you with charm
Which room was your favourite? I'm loving that terrace!

