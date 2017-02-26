The funky family home with decor that delights

When we hear the words family home , we usually lower our expectations. A home fit for a family usually has a safe design with broad appeal. Where’s the excitement? Where’s the fun?

Today we’re relieving ourselves of the family home blues by taking a tour of this funky family home with fresh interiors. The experts at DWARF used modern design and earthy wood tones to make a family home that everyone will enjoy! Let’s start our tour now and learn what makes this funky home so stimulating.