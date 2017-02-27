Your browser is out-of-date.

8 fun homes to chase away your Monday blues

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
ENERGETIKhaus100® cube, FASA AG FASA AG Classic style houses
Feeling a little blah?

Those Monday blues can strike any day of the week, making you feel dull and uninspired. We’re going to shake off those blues right now by diving into an exciting list of fun homes! All the homes on our list have their own distinct look. Unique architecture and playful interiors are sure to out of any funk. Let’s take a look now and comment below on your favourite home on our list.

1. Darling bungalow

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This darling tropical bungalow is designed by Christina Menezes Architecture. Completely glazed and open to the outside, this former shipping container is connected to nature.

Chic interiors

Pocket House homify Living room
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

This fun home comes complete with chic wood interiors brightened up by botanicals and clever LED lighting. Put on some tunes and invite your friends, because this space is ready to host an awesome party!

2. Tiny home, big dreams

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT – BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT – BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

Ready to take your show on the road? A tiny home like this, built by Tiny House Concepts, is a fully loaded living space that can be hitched to a trailer.

Cozy living concept

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - , TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC Eclectic style houses
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT – BERARD FREDERIC

TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT – BERARD FREDERIC
TINY HOUSE CONCEPT - BERARD FREDERIC

The smaller the home, the cozier it is! The bedroom upstairs in the loft is perfect for sleeping in and the little kitchen can make you a cup of coffee when you’re ready to climb down and start your day. See our full tour of this fun little home.

3. Fun slice of paradise

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern houses
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

Highly original architecture makes this home stand out from the crowd. Packed all in 900 square feet, this home is a slice of paradise.

Eclectic space

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

Imagine cooking in this kitchen! We love the views and full features of this perfect little home. Learn more by checking our full feature.

4. Life on the edge

ENERGETIKhaus100® cube, FASA AG FASA AG Classic style houses
FASA AG

FASA AG
FASA AG
FASA AG

Sitting in a green field, this house looks like it’s tipped on its side! This fun concept lets you literally live life on the edge.

Rustic meets modern

ENERGETIKhaus100® cube, FASA AG FASA AG Classic style houses
FASA AG

FASA AG
FASA AG
FASA AG

Stone walls and shining solar panels create a juxtaposition between modern and traditional that inspires us to rethink how we build homes in the future. Curious to see inside? Take a tour.

5. Beat the blues by the beach

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Check out the adorable entrance to this fun home by the beach! Potted flowers liven up the dark exterior and a strip of polka dots let everyone know you have a good sense of humour.

Uplifting

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern living room
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

We love this raised platform where you can take a book or laptop and chill out. Check out our feature if you want to see more of this unique home.

6. Green roof

LARA RIOS HOUSE, miba architects miba architects Industrial style houses
miba architects

miba architects
miba architects
miba architects

How is this a fun home? Well, it’s invisible for one thing! With a green roof, it blends into the landscape seamlessly. Being attuned with nature and harnessing its power to heat and cool your home makes any home fun!

Wild interiors

LARA RIOS HOUSE, miba architects miba architects Industrial style houses
miba architects

miba architects
miba architects
miba architects

Here’s a peek at the wild interiors of this home with a green roof. Incredible windows and architectural shapes create an unreal home. Learn more here.

7. Romantic retreat

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style houses Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Our next fun home sure to chase your blues away is for those who crave a quiet getaway. This romantic home has a soft look that inspires us to nap on the couch and feel the breeze coming in from the windows.

Tidy interiors

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

Small and cozy, the interiors have all you need in one little space! We love the grey tones and brushed concrete walls. See more of the boxy home by reading our feature

8. Artistic fun

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the last home on our list that we hope will cheer you up and keep your Monday blues away. It looks like an art installation with its sharp angles and bright design!

Wow factor

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hundred-year-old wood arches and a modern floating box design create a fun family home that we love! This home is actually built from an old church.

Want to get more fun in your home? Connect with profesionals on homify. 

Keep the good times rolling and check out our list of 18 gorgeous gardens that turf the grass.

A ravishing rustic home on a rocky coast
Which home was the most crazy fun?

