You'll be fascinated by this futuristic solar-powered prefab house

Ever wonder what homes will look like in the near future? Today we’re checking out a prefab concept home called “Valentino” that comes to us courtesy of the architects at Büdenbender. It's giving us a glimpse into the smartly designed homes we'll see in the years to come. Turns out that the future is looking very stylish.

We love how the modern architecture of this home takes energy efficiency into account. In fact, this house is energy positive, meaning that it will generate more power than the household will use. We hope that homes continue to adopt this strategy in the future. Prefab homes like these are ideal because they are cost effective and efficient to build.

Inside the 2,000 square foot home, there are catching interiors and a bright atmosphere. Clean lines and impressive architectural features make the home perfectly suited to modern life. Let’s start our tour so you can see what we’re talking about!