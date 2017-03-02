A sun-loving modern house for a happy family

Equipped with numerous glass windows and a spacious terrace, this double storey house in Bitburg, Germany, serves all the needs of a young family with kids. Soothing and elegant colours and simple lines define both the exterior as well as the interior of the house. The upper storey comprises of the master bedroom, a room for the kids, a luxurious bathroom and a stylish dressing room. On the ground floor you will find an open plan living, dining, kitchen, a guest bathroom and a utility room with washer and dryer. There is also an extra room which can act as the study or playroom for kids. Abundance of glass windows and the presence of a partially shaded terrace help the house to stay sunny, bright and airy throughout the day. The home builders at Streif Haus GMBH have truly accomplished a wonderful job.
Contrasting shades of grey and a gently sloping roof make this house traditional yet modern as far as looks are concerned. Glass windows of different sizes and set in sleek black frames lend personality to the building and allow sunlight to enter the home. The carport is a neat and elegant wooden addition which can be accessed via two doors. Beautifully maintained gardens add refreshing touches to the property.
From this vantage point, you can see how the upper storey features a partly shaded large terrace with trendy glass balustrade. It is perfect for sunbathing or enjoying morning teas. Even if gets very hot or rains, the family will be protected by the shade. The ground floor on the other hand, opens up to the lovely blue pool and lush lawn through large sliding glass doors. A pretty seating arrangement on the patio ensures that you get to relax with a drink or unwind in the lap of nature.
An open plan layout and sober, light hues help the living space to merge with dining seamlessly. Modern and minimalistic furniture pieces ensure an airy experience, while large glass doors bring in lots of sunlight and fresh air. The area is perfect for lazing around, playing with the kids and relishing yummy meals.
This elegant and spacious white and grey bathroom has been given a refreshing look with the help of potted greens, bright green bathmats and matching towels. Powerful artificial lights, trendy fixtures and smart white sanitary wares ensure a cosy and luxurious atmosphere. The space under the sink is perfect for organising things, while the curvy freestanding tub makes a very fashionable statement.
The white and wooden children’s room on the upper storey opens up to the terrace and features neat windows offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. It is simply but beautifully furnished so that the kids can have a great time playing, sleeping or chatting.
Soft golden interior lights and stylish sconce lights on the outside help the house to shine like a jewel in the evenings. It looks warm and inviting too.
