7 seductive bedrooms designs

A large and comfortable bed is the main attraction of any bedroom. And that is why you should either choose premium quality cotton or gingham or luxurious satins and silks for the bed linen. Numerous plump cushions will also up the comfort factor as you can see here. Light shades of white, grey and wood make this attic bedroom a beautiful sanctuary, while skylights keep the space naturally bright during daytime.

