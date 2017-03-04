7 seductive bedrooms designs

A comfortable or elegant bed is not the only thing that makes a master bedroom attractive and relaxing. Many other accents like rugs, drapes, lamps or even potted greens can add character as well as charm to your bedroom. The absence of kids’ toys or cluttered desks must also be ensured to make the bedroom inviting, peaceful and romantic. So, check out these 7 beautiful master bedrooms, each special in its own way, to turn your own into a sanctuary.
The lavish use of wood and a mirrored wall make this bedroom warm, unique and stunning. A skylight brings in natural light, while sheer grey drapes and modern furniture add to the comfort of this room. Credit goes to the interior architects at Arch Studio Design.
Sober hues like white, beige and pastels make this spacious bedroom soothing and relaxing. The smooth dark blue walls lend contrast to the light tones without making a harsh visual impact. The blue quilt, the trendy wooden workstation and the large glass windows all come together to create a very special space for resting.
Despite being almost all-white and minimalist, this bedroom wows with its elegant finishing and unique transparent curtains with white patterns all over. Stylish lamps and cosy textiles add to the charm here.
A plush bed made from painted wooden pallets and some other sleek furniture pieces make this bedroom natural and cosy. Soft cotton bedding, a simple artwork, a tall mirror and white and cream hues add to the soothing quality.
Very soft shades of white and beige ensure that you get a good night’s sleep in this bedroom. A large bed, cosy linen, plump cushions and soft lighting make for a peaceful and quiet environment. Splashes of soft green on the curtains and sofa add colour to the space without causing distraction.
Flooded with natural light, this white and cream bedroom looks all set for pure relaxation and undisturbed sleep. Plump and soft textiles promise tons of comfort, while the lush greens in charming white pots add a refreshing touch.
A large and comfortable bed is the main attraction of any bedroom. And that is why you should either choose premium quality cotton or gingham or luxurious satins and silks for the bed linen. Numerous plump cushions will also up the comfort factor as you can see here. Light shades of white, grey and wood make this attic bedroom a beautiful sanctuary, while skylights keep the space naturally bright during daytime.
Here’s another story you might like - Banish these 5 decor mistakes from your bedroom