Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A big bold open plan house for a creative couple

Justwords Justwords
dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

Today, we will explore a modern and unique house named “Crazy Sixteen” designed by the architects at IF Architektura in Poland. Intrigued? We are sure you are! Owned by Isabella and Christopher Radaczyńskich, a progressive young couple, this residence is a very bold, creative yet cozy and functional place to live in. A stunning and unusual exterior paired with lots of glass windows and an open plan interior make this house very attractive. The colours used are light, soothing and neutral, though pops of brightness appear here and there. The ground floor comprises of the living, open kitchen, a pantry, a library, gym and a common bathroom. It also features a spa and a spacious and stylish garage which can transform into a dance floor in no time. The bedrooms are on the first floor along with the dressing room, laundry room, two bathrooms and adequate storage space. The backside of the house flaunts a large terrace, a manicured garden, a trendy pergola and fireplace.

Bold and creative facade

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

The combination of black, white and neat wooden touches makes the front facade a bold and very stylish affair. The beautifully paved driveway and black metal fence add more character to the house as well.

Neon 16

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

After sunset, the house number 16 glows with its neon brightness, lending loads of pizzazz to the facade. It lights up a part of the driveway too.

Stunning backyard

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Modern yet exotic, the backyard is a layered affair with a set of black steps connecting the two levels. Peppered with trendy furniture and a lovely pergola, this space is ideal for lazing around, hosting picnics or parties, or simply chatting with loved ones. The rear facade mimics the front one closely. Large glass windows on this side allow sunlight to flood the interiors though.

Impressive terrace

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Glossy black tiles, a small decorative lawn and a pebbled surface surrounding a trendy fountain make this large terrace breathtaking. Modern white furniture promises comfort, while the glass doors allow the interiors to connect with the outside easily.

Magical lighting

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

In the evenings, the spacious terrace is lit up magically by outdoor lights, making it a dazzling space for partying or enjoying a drink.

Awesome garage

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist style garage/shed
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Bold red, black and white combine tastefully to make the spacious garage a sight for sore eyes. The space is perfect for hosting dance parties or casual get-togethers.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Pretty entryway

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Colourful and decorative floor tiles jazz up the smooth white walls of the entryway, while the peppy orange chair offers seating for taking off shoes. The main door is a wood and frosted glass affair which lets sunlight enter without hampering privacy.

Open plan living

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Living room
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Soothing and light colours and an open plan layout help merge the living space with the dining easily. The furniture is very modish yet simple, while large glass doors connect this space with the terrace.

Stylish open kitchen

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Kitchen
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Done up mostly in bright white, the open kitchen makes socialisation easy for the chef. A wooden bar counter and window frames add warmth to the space, while the colourful floor tiles and pendant lights offer visual attraction.

Bright and energetic gym

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist style gym
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

White walls and a warm wooden floor make this home gym bright, cosy and very inviting. Modern equipment keeps the couple fit, while large glass doors bring the sun inside for a cheerful vibe.

Minimal and relaxing bedroom

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist bedroom
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Minimally but cosily furnished, this bedroom wows with the teal side tables and the gorgeous white deer head. Patterned cushions lend visual depth.

Charming bathroom

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist style bathroom
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

Neat white railway tiles on the walls and a dark grey floor make this modern bathroom welcoming and comforting. Sleek furniture, contemporary fixtures and backlit mirrors add to the style quotient. A long array of glass windows brings in sunlight and fresh air.

Take another tour - A wooden house with authentic charm

Other pictures

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura

dom jednorodzinny "szalona szesnastka", if architektura if architektura Minimalist house
if architektura

if architektura
if architektura
if architektura
This prefab addition brings a “Sailor’s Island” to a coastal home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks