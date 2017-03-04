A big bold open plan house for a creative couple

Today, we will explore a modern and unique house named “Crazy Sixteen” designed by the architects at IF Architektura in Poland. Intrigued? We are sure you are! Owned by Isabella and Christopher Radaczyńskich, a progressive young couple, this residence is a very bold, creative yet cozy and functional place to live in. A stunning and unusual exterior paired with lots of glass windows and an open plan interior make this house very attractive. The colours used are light, soothing and neutral, though pops of brightness appear here and there. The ground floor comprises of the living, open kitchen, a pantry, a library, gym and a common bathroom. It also features a spa and a spacious and stylish garage which can transform into a dance floor in no time. The bedrooms are on the first floor along with the dressing room, laundry room, two bathrooms and adequate storage space. The backside of the house flaunts a large terrace, a manicured garden, a trendy pergola and fireplace.