A big bold open plan house for a creative couple

Today, we will explore a modern and unique house named “Crazy Sixteen” designed by the architects at IF Architektura in Poland. Intrigued? We are sure you are! Owned by Isabella and Christopher Radaczyńskich, a progressive young couple, this residence is a very bold, creative yet cozy and functional place to live in. A stunning and unusual exterior paired with lots of glass windows and an open plan interior make this house very attractive. The colours used are light, soothing and neutral, though pops of brightness appear here and there. The ground floor comprises of the living, open kitchen, a pantry, a library, gym and a common bathroom. It also features a spa and a spacious and stylish garage which can transform into a dance floor in no time. The bedrooms are on the first floor along with the dressing room, laundry room, two bathrooms and adequate storage space. The backside of the house flaunts a large terrace, a manicured garden, a trendy pergola and fireplace.
The combination of black, white and neat wooden touches makes the front facade a bold and very stylish affair. The beautifully paved driveway and black metal fence add more character to the house as well.
After sunset, the house number 16 glows with its neon brightness, lending loads of pizzazz to the facade. It lights up a part of the driveway too.
Modern yet exotic, the backyard is a layered affair with a set of black steps connecting the two levels. Peppered with trendy furniture and a lovely pergola, this space is ideal for lazing around, hosting picnics or parties, or simply chatting with loved ones. The rear facade mimics the front one closely. Large glass windows on this side allow sunlight to flood the interiors though.
Glossy black tiles, a small decorative lawn and a pebbled surface surrounding a trendy fountain make this large terrace breathtaking. Modern white furniture promises comfort, while the glass doors allow the interiors to connect with the outside easily.
In the evenings, the spacious terrace is lit up magically by outdoor lights, making it a dazzling space for partying or enjoying a drink.
Bold red, black and white combine tastefully to make the spacious garage a sight for sore eyes. The space is perfect for hosting dance parties or casual get-togethers.
Colourful and decorative floor tiles jazz up the smooth white walls of the entryway, while the peppy orange chair offers seating for taking off shoes. The main door is a wood and frosted glass affair which lets sunlight enter without hampering privacy.
Soothing and light colours and an open plan layout help merge the living space with the dining easily. The furniture is very modish yet simple, while large glass doors connect this space with the terrace.
Done up mostly in bright white, the open kitchen makes socialisation easy for the chef. A wooden bar counter and window frames add warmth to the space, while the colourful floor tiles and pendant lights offer visual attraction.
White walls and a warm wooden floor make this home gym bright, cosy and very inviting. Modern equipment keeps the couple fit, while large glass doors bring the sun inside for a cheerful vibe.
Minimally but cosily furnished, this bedroom wows with the teal side tables and the gorgeous white deer head. Patterned cushions lend visual depth.
Neat white railway tiles on the walls and a dark grey floor make this modern bathroom welcoming and comforting. Sleek furniture, contemporary fixtures and backlit mirrors add to the style quotient. A long array of glass windows brings in sunlight and fresh air.
