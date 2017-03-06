A cozy home with pastel decor that's perfect

Welcome to this 1,400 square foot Moscow apartment which is a fusion of modern, minimal and art deco styles. Smart utilisation of space and an open plan layout makes this modestly sized apartment seem spacious, bright and coxy. Colourful accents appear every now and then to brighten up the soothing and neutral palette of this home. Decorative tiles, creative wall cladding, trendy furniture and vibrant paintings ensure lots of personality for this residence. Modern lighting and cozy textiles help too. Read on to learn more about this creation by the interior architects at Alexander Krivov.
Abundant usage of white and powerful lighting makes the entryway bright and inviting. Colourful paintings add spice to the space, while the light wooden floor offers warmth. The entryway takes you first to the living area and then the other private quarters of this apartment.
Bright shades of yellow and blue add life to the neutral and soothing living space, while a large window brings in oodles of sunlight. Stylish chairs, a cosy sofa and a beautifully patterned rug pull the look together here. Decorative vases, lamps and paintings add to the attraction too.
The wall holding the TV in the living space is gorgeously lined with stones for a rustic look, and is flanked by floor to ceiling wooden bookshelves which hardly waste any floor area. Very sensible we think!
Thanks to the open plan layout of this apartment, the living area merges with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. It makes communication easier and lends the illusion of expansiveness.
Fashionable violet chairs and a bright painting add lots of colour and pizzazz to the dining and kitchen areas. The white open kitchen features smooth cabinets for ample storage and practical task lights. Proximity to a large glass window ensures that both the kitchen and dining stay flooded with sunlight.
A large bed loaded with plush white textiles and neat side tables with elegant lamps make this bedroom soothing and relaxing. The wooden floor offers warmth, while the painting is a lively addition.
Sleek and fashionable, the TV console adds personality to the bedroom. The bold red chair and vibrant paintings make for visual interest besides creating a spot for reading books.
Soft pastels and traditional but neat furniture make the nursery appear spacious, bright and very soothing. Bright printed cushions and playful paintings add colour to the space, while glass windows keep the room cheerfully sunny during daytime.
This tiny Moroccan style bathroom is surprisingly attractive, thanks to the vibrant and decorative tiles lining its walls halfway. A large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while modern fixtures make daily routine very comfortable.
