Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A cozy home with pastel decor that's perfect

Justwords Justwords
3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Beige
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to this 1,400 square foot Moscow apartment which is a fusion of modern, minimal and art deco styles. Smart utilisation of space and an open plan layout makes this modestly sized apartment seem spacious, bright and coxy. Colourful accents appear every now and then to brighten up the soothing and neutral palette of this home. Decorative tiles, creative wall cladding, trendy furniture and vibrant paintings ensure lots of personality for this residence. Modern lighting and cozy textiles help too. Read on to learn more about this creation by the interior architects at Alexander Krivov.

Bright and charming entryway

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Abundant usage of white and powerful lighting makes the entryway bright and inviting. Colourful paintings add spice to the space, while the light wooden floor offers warmth. The entryway takes you first to the living area and then the other private quarters of this apartment.

Lively yet soothing living

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Bright shades of yellow and blue add life to the neutral and soothing living space, while a large window brings in oodles of sunlight. Stylish chairs, a cosy sofa and a beautifully patterned rug pull the look together here. Decorative vases, lamps and paintings add to the attraction too.

Practical and aesthetic

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Limestone Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

The wall holding the TV in the living space is gorgeously lined with stones for a rustic look, and is flanked by floor to ceiling wooden bookshelves which hardly waste any floor area. Very sensible we think!

Openness

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Living room Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Thanks to the open plan layout of this apartment, the living area merges with the dining and kitchen seamlessly. It makes communication easier and lends the illusion of expansiveness.

Vibrant and trendy

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Kitchen Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Fashionable violet chairs and a bright painting add lots of colour and pizzazz to the dining and kitchen areas. The white open kitchen features smooth cabinets for ample storage and practical task lights. Proximity to a large glass window ensures that both the kitchen and dining stay flooded with sunlight.

Minimal yet plush bedroom

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style bedroom Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

A large bed loaded with plush white textiles and neat side tables with elegant lamps make this bedroom soothing and relaxing. The wooden floor offers warmth, while the painting is a lively addition.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Simple yet fashionable

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style bedroom Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Sleek and fashionable, the TV console adds personality to the bedroom. The bold red chair and vibrant paintings make for visual interest besides creating a spot for reading books.

Dreamy nursery

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Nursery/kid’s room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Soft pastels and traditional but neat furniture make the nursery appear spacious, bright and very soothing. Bright printed cushions and playful paintings add colour to the space, while glass windows keep the room cheerfully sunny during daytime.

Small but stunning

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style bathroom Green
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

This tiny Moroccan style bathroom is surprisingly attractive, thanks to the vibrant and decorative tiles lining its walls halfway. A large mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while modern fixtures make daily routine very comfortable.

For more ideas, take another tour - A charming cottage with cool contemporary decor

Other pictures from this project

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style bedroom Beige
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Nursery/kid’s room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style bathroom Multicolored
Alexander Krivov

3-bedroom Apartment, Moscow

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
A renovation takes this home from shabby to chic
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks