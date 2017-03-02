8 kitchen decor ideas that bid goodbye to boring white walls

Today we say farewell to boring white walls! In this special feature we’ll explore 8 beautiful kitchens that break all the rules. In these 8 examples you’ll see how different colours and patterns mix together giving the room an explosion of creative personality without forgetting about functionality.

After all the kitchen is hands down the central hub of the home. For many of us it’s our favourite room of the house, and more than a place to just gather and eat. We feel the kitchen should be multi functional and reflect your unique personal style. Let’s see how homify's industry professionals make this space feel more vibrant and homey.