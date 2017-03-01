Your browser is out-of-date.

This lakefront home blends nature, history and modernity

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
Brought to you by the team of architects and designers at Christopher Architecture & Interiors, this lakefront retreat is an emblem of luxurious country living. With an exterior drawing upon traditional rural architectural styles, the home takes on an appearance imbued with stately English charm, reimagined with modern materials. The house sits on the edge of a wooded area, occupying a site that slopes gently until reaching the shore of the nearby lake. With both forest and lake views serving as prized features of the home, the building enjoys many expansive windows that open to the outdoors. The widow’s watch offers an additional spot for outdoor viewing, an element that ties the home firmly to the 19th century when these features were frequently found on United States coastal homes. 

Enjoy the enticing blend of nature and luxury as you wander through the spacious rooms of this family home!

​Setting

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
The architects who created this home emphasize their belief that every space has a story to tell. Working with their clients, they seek to use the appropriate materials, colours, proportions, and design that will tell the place’s unique story and provide an ideal setting for the client’s lifestyle. As you’ll see in the tour, this rural home tells a story of complete relaxation, time spent with family, in nature, and enjoying the finer things in life.

​Outdoor sitting room

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
With open air on three sides, this sheltered porch enjoys romantic views of the nearby lake, with an ample array of waterproof furniture to welcome guests. Just beyond, the family’s dock is visible, providing access to the boat.

​Four-seasons room

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style house
This sitting room enjoys a more sheltered location, allowing the family to still enjoy the outdoors when the exterior porch gets chilly in the winter. This laid-back space speaks of simpler times with its little library and stone fireplace, while more contemporary elements like the suspended sofa bring fun undercurrent to the room.

​Lake views from the balcony

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Patios & Decks
The architects have created countless ways for this family to fully enjoy their location – this second-floor balcony offers yet another outstanding view, with impressive wooden windows and stonework to match.

​Central space

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
In this center of the home, the ceiling lifts up, up, and away, creating a living room as lofty as it is sophisticated. In this room, texture exercised a pronounced effect, with the poofy furniture, structure metallic chandelier, smooth wooden boards, and rough stone offering an enriching blend.

​Kitchen

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
Modern meets old-fashioned in this simple kitchen design – while the island and stainless steel appliances speak of modern times, the hanging lanterns finish off the room with a distinctly historic look.

​Children’s room

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Nursery/kid’s room
Bunk beds, reimagined: this children’s room gets a high-quality upgrade with this wooden bunk bed frame, which extends from floor to ceiling and offers each sleeping space a feeling of enclosure and security. Forget the ladder – the upper bunk is accessed via stairway in this sturdy design! Muted greys and creams turn the space into a refreshingly calm spot, with plenty of fresh air wafting in through open windows.

​Bathroom

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bathroom
This sophisticated shower design offers a decadent bathing experience, with crystal-clear shower doors creating a feeling of spaciousness. Smooth stone tiles have a cooling and grounding effect, while a cheerful energy permeates the space through the addition of a porthole window. Thanks to thoughtful landscaping, this showers enjoys the sunlight while also benefitting from the shelter provided by the bushes just beyond the window pane.

Share your thoughts on this modern-rustic lakefront home below!

