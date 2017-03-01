This lakefront home blends nature, history and modernity

Brought to you by the team of architects and designers at Christopher Architecture & Interiors, this lakefront retreat is an emblem of luxurious country living. With an exterior drawing upon traditional rural architectural styles, the home takes on an appearance imbued with stately English charm, reimagined with modern materials. The house sits on the edge of a wooded area, occupying a site that slopes gently until reaching the shore of the nearby lake. With both forest and lake views serving as prized features of the home, the building enjoys many expansive windows that open to the outdoors. The widow’s watch offers an additional spot for outdoor viewing, an element that ties the home firmly to the 19th century when these features were frequently found on United States coastal homes.

Enjoy the enticing blend of nature and luxury as you wander through the spacious rooms of this family home!