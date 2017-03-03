3 Clever Canadian home renovations you can learn from

Considering a home renovation or addition? Most homeowners will choose to upgrade their property at some point in the ownership cycle, whether it’s for the purpose of accommodating a different lifestyle, increasing property value, or adding more efficient, energy-saving technology and materials to an older building.

Many home renovations call attention to drastic, night and day changes that completely transform a space – while these renovations are certainly impressive, this ideabook focuses on more subtle home reno projects that are accessible to a wide range of budgets and housing styles. The following examples showcase designs that are both affordable and practical, offering the residents greater mobility, efficiency, and convenience within their home.

Take notes – these practical renos (all three performed by Ottawa-based architect Jane Thompson Architect) offer a wealth of inspiration for those looking to improve their home with accessible, realistic upgrades.