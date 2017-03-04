This prefab addition brings a “Sailor’s Island” to a coastal home

In this tour, the architects from Kali Arquitetura showcase a stunning prefabricated design installed on a residential property in Porto Alegre, Brazil. This addition, whose execution endured a mere 30 days, was designed as a modular living area separate from the main home, offering a comfortable spot for enjoying the pool, soaking up views of the nearby river, or hosting a large family gathering. Dubbed the “Sailor’s Island”, the new living space is comprised of a lightweight construction specifically designed to tread lightly upon the delicate riverbank soil, defined by a simple, single storey rectangular structure. Inside, an open concept living space provides areas for cooking, dining, lounging, and even watching a poolside movie. Inspired by nature, this addition uses minimalism to to convey a pure, light, and open attitude, with two walls constructed from a series of sliding glass panels that allow unobstructed views of the tropical paradise that surrounds the home!
Night is a beautiful time to explore this prefab project, as you can see how the interior provides brilliant illumination in contrast to the dark night sky. The family home is located on the right, and the prefabricated addition sits independent of the main building, to the left. Care has obviously been taken to create a close match between the existing home and the addition, with a rectangular layout, long, horizontal lines, flat roof, and simple white frame translated into the new addition.
As you can see, the “Sailor’s Island” designed with a feeling of lightness at the forefront – both literally and figuratively! The architects opted for a lightweight metallic frame that would not affect the site’s delicate riverbank in a negative way, and they’ve enhanced this sense of lightness with clear walls on two sides, coupled with energetic, bright lighting throughout the interior.
A view from across the pool emphasizes the minimalist nature of the addition, as the rectangular frame sits like a simple, open box, with no interior walls to interrupt the innate feeling of transparency and honesty. Reduced to its most essential form, this open and communicative poolside retreat is a truly welcoming space that creates the ability to come and go at ease, erasing any strict lines between interior and exterior space.
Stepping up into the “Island”, one achieves a prized view of Porto Alegre’s wide river, with plentiful palms and private docks forming iconic black silhouettes against against the pastel sunset. This view demonstrates how the architects have carefully considered the natural environment surrounding the new satellite building, as the view is largely undisturbed by the presence of the building, save for a thin vertical line reinforcing the corner of the building’s frame. With glass panels pulled aside, the night breeze wafts effortlessly through the space, with nothing but an imaginary boundary drawn by a brightly lit strip of light on the ceiling separating indoor and outdoor worlds.
A sense of simplicity and openness characterizes the interior space, with large expanses of solid, smooth surfaces featuring prominently throughout. A polished and glamorous aesthetic is portrayed in the choice of sleek black furniture and kitchen features, creating a high-impact contrast appealing to bold, modern tastes. Since half of the walls of this addition are made of clear glass panels, there are only two walls with permanent fixtures and appliances attached – in this view, the TV, fridge, stove, overhead vent, and sink sit in an orderly row along one of the two opaque white walls.
Neutral and natural materials found in items like the wooden table and beige chairs connect this space with inspiration from the natural world. Likewise, the placement of large furniture considers the natural elements of light and scenery – for example, the furniture is arranged in descending heights from the opaque kitchen wall to the poolside window, ending with a low bench in an effort to provide a clean view of the scenery from the whole of the interior.
