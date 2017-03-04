This prefab addition brings a “Sailor’s Island” to a coastal home

Night is a beautiful time to explore this prefab project, as you can see how the interior provides brilliant illumination in contrast to the dark night sky. The family home is located on the right, and the prefabricated addition sits independent of the main building, to the left. Care has obviously been taken to create a close match between the existing home and the addition, with a rectangular layout, long, horizontal lines, flat roof, and simple white frame translated into the new addition.

As you can see, the “Sailor’s Island” designed with a feeling of lightness at the forefront – both literally and figuratively! The architects opted for a lightweight metallic frame that would not affect the site’s delicate riverbank in a negative way, and they’ve enhanced this sense of lightness with clear walls on two sides, coupled with energetic, bright lighting throughout the interior.