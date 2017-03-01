These 18 photos will help you find the perfect colour for your walls

Today on homify, we want to show you the effect that colours can have on the walls of the house as well as cladding.
Before you furnish an environment, it is essential to know what colour will work well with the walls. The effects of the colour of the coatings can change the whole visual perception of a space, both in terms of magnitude and brightness.
With these 18 photographs by design professionals MAKASA, we have put together different combined effects of special finishes. You will see everything from a stone wall to simple wallpaper. As you compare the differences, you will be able to choose your favorite combinations.
Let's take a look!
Do you see how wall and floor designs should work in harmony with one another?
This is a great example of how the walls set the back drop for a beautiful living room, which can only be further enhanced by the choice of furniture for the space.
This image shows us how simple and neutral colours make for a very modern, clean, minimalist and serene design.
Add a rustic touch to your home with this gorgeous wood effect.
White is classic and simple and goes with any style or design.
Rustic has never looked so good.
Wallpaper is simple to put up and cost-effective. Look how beautiful the final result is!
This is another great example of raw materials.
If you prefer a more cutting-edge and modern look then this one is for you.
Do you see how these tones complement and contrast with one another?
Pair simple white and dark tones with simple white and dark furniture for a home that cocoons you in warmth and style.
This is a very soft, warm and appealing design.
Why not add some personality and charm into a home with a bold design?
Don't forget about your ceilings when it comes to design and decor.
You can really afford to get creative with your walls like in this example.
Do you see how subtle the furniture is, allowing the walls to remain the focal point?
