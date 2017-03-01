Your browser is out-of-date.

These 18 photos will help you find the perfect colour for your walls

Leigh Leigh
Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
Today on homify, we want to show you the effect that colours can have on the walls of the house as well as cladding.

Before you furnish an environment, it is essential to know what colour will work well with the walls. The effects of the colour of the coatings can change the whole visual perception of a space, both in terms of magnitude and brightness. 

With these 18 photographs by design professionals MAKASA, we have put together different combined effects of special finishes. You will see everything from a stone wall to simple wallpaper. As you compare the differences, you will be able to choose your favorite combinations.

Let's take a look!

1. Teal and a ceramic floor

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Do you see how wall and floor designs should work in harmony with one another?

2. Plus furniture

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

This is a great example of how the walls set the back drop for a beautiful living room, which can only be further enhanced by the choice of furniture for the space.

3. Wooden panels with light tones

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

This image shows us how simple and neutral colours make for a very modern, clean, minimalist and serene design. 

4. Finished aged wood effect

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Add a rustic touch to your home with this gorgeous wood effect.

5. Light grey with white ceilings

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa makasa Modern living room
makasa

Sometimes less can be more. Have a look at these 9 tips for creating a minimalist apartment.

6. White with decor and furniture

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa makasa Modern living room
makasa

White is classic and simple and goes with any style or design.

7. Wall with stone veneer and aged wooden floors

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Rustic has never looked so good. 

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

8. The furniture

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

How cozy and homely is this finished living room?

9. Pastel floral wallpaper

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Wallpaper is simple to put up and cost-effective. Look how beautiful the final result is!

10. Stone cladding with laminate flooring

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

This is another great example of raw materials.

11. Monochrome with clean lines

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

If you prefer a more cutting-edge and modern look then this one is for you.

12. White panels and warm hardwood floors

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Do you see how these tones complement and contrast with one another?

13. The furniture

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Pair simple white and dark tones with simple white and dark furniture for a home that cocoons you in warmth and style.

14. Sandy walls, wooden floors and white finishes

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

This is a very soft, warm and appealing design.

15. Blow-up artwork on canvas

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Why not add some personality and charm into a home with a bold design?

16. Green patterns and yellow ceilings

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Don't forget about your ceilings when it comes to design and decor. 

Have a look at false ceilings: 10 amazing designs!

17. Wall decor

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

You can really afford to get creative with your walls like in this example. 

18. With furniture

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

Do you see how subtle the furniture is, allowing the walls to remain the focal point?

If you've enjoyed this, you'll love these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

A bright house that's traditional yet modern
Which is your favorite wall design?

