9 genius prefab houses that will surprise you

Prefabricated houses are becoming more and more popular. What once held negative connotations and was associated with mass production is today characterized by personalized design and many other advantages.

One main advantage when it comes to a prefabricated house rather than the traditional construction of a house is how short it takes to construct. Individual parts of the house are usually made in the factory and are then assembled on site. Wood is a material that is often chosen.

The house is therefore built in just a few months from preparation to construction to positioning the home. This is a very efficient process.

Prefabricated houses can also be architecturally adapted to the individual needs of owners. In fact, today on homify, we are going to show you a range of prefabricated houses that will built in no time. They represent the various models and designs that are available from the classic to the modern.

Are you ready to explore these 9 prefabricated houses?

Let's take a look!