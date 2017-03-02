10 ways to give your home's facade a new look

There are so many varieties available when it comes to our facades. Dressing the walls is like a magic wand, creating style and charm while attracting people to the exterior look and feel of your home.

You can do anything with your facade from opting for white walls or leaving the building materials naked and raw. You can also cover it with elegant stones or use parasols and gates with rich woods or detailed design to create that finishing touch.

Today on homify, we have put together 10 types of facade cladding for inspiration. Some can be used together while others should stand alone. What is certain, however, is that all of them are very charming and will fascinate you!

Let's take a look!