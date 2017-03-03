The simple home brushed with charm

Today we are going to visit a simple family home, designed by professionals CASAATTIVA and see how they have subtly introduced charm and style throughout.

Leonardo da Vinci once said, Human subtlety will never devise an invention more beautiful, more simple or more direct than does nature because in her inventions nothing is lacking, and nothing is superfluous.

In this design, we will see how natural light plays a role throughout this design, showing how sometimes all you need is nature to create a beautiful and stylish look and feel.

They have also used soft, pastel colours to create a home worth doing a double-take for.

Shall we take a look?