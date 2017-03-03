The simple home brushed with charm

Today we are going to visit a simple family home, designed by professionals CASAATTIVA and see how they have subtly introduced charm and style throughout.
Leonardo da Vinci once said,
Human subtlety will never devise an invention more beautiful, more simple or more direct than does nature because in her inventions nothing is lacking, and nothing is superfluous.
In this design, we will see how natural light plays a role throughout this design, showing how sometimes all you need is nature to create a beautiful and stylish look and feel.
They have also used soft, pastel colours to create a home worth doing a double-take for.
Shall we take a look?
This home is a traditional shape that meets modern lines, clean architecture and a contemporary style. The pale grey facade features different shades and tones, but very subtly.
The home features plenty of windows and doors throughout, showing that connection to sunlight and nature, but there is still plenty of privacy and security for the family.
A garden path clearly defines the way to the front door, showing just how dynamic geometric precision can be.
At the back of the house, we come across a wonderful contrast. The clean lines and contemporary architecture complement and old, rustic and traditional well in the garden!
These two themes work together, creating an exterior design that is packed with personality and charm.
From this side, we can once again see how much of a role windows play throughout the facade, ensuring that natural light streams into the interior spaces.
The living areas of the home are open plan, creating a home that seems spacious and expansive. The dining room and living room flow into one another while the glass banisters of the staircase and upper level ensure that there is little segregation between spaces.
Neutral tones dominate this space. Grey floors and white walls work together while the wooden furniture introduces a classic and homely touch.
The one wall in this space is painted a soft aubergine colour. This is a warm tone that creates a very cozy interior space without overwhelming it.
The kitchen is simple and modern with a minimalist quality to it. Storage space has been utilized so that only the most functional and necessary of items are on display.
The chocolate brown counters complement the soft and neutral tones throughout the rest of the space, creating a beautiful design. A little glass table and chairs are functional features, but don't overwhelm the space.
The designers have even installed shelves in this space, keeping it as neat and organized as possible.
The bathroom features curved lines throughout, making for a very sophisticated and appealing design. The dominant tone is white but subtle blue cabinets work in harmony with wooden counter tops, giving this area of the home a slightly country-style look and feel.
Do you see how far a very simple design goes in a bathroom? Make the most of functional items to introduce modernity and style into the space.
Tip: Use a mirror to create the feeling of depth and space in your bathroom. As we can see in this image, it can become the focal point of the room!
Before we leave, we just want to remind you once more how important a connection to nature is for modern architecture. By investing in windows, doors and skylights, you can create a very refreshing interior design. You also want to have plenty of fresh air so this is a must!
Large glass doors also allow your interior spaces to spill out onto the exterior spaces. If you can make the most of them, do1
