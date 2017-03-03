7 flattering fences for your garden

A great way to decorate the garden is undoubtedly with the fence. Of course, when it comes to getting the best aesthetic result, we must choose the most appropriate style. It should suit our personalities and work in harmony with the style of the house.
You can opt for a more traditional fence or a more creative design – the choice is yours!
Today on homify, we are going to look at 7 types of garden fences, which differ in materials, design and size.
Pick your favorite and figure out which one would look best in your home!
If you want a fence that gives a country-style look and feel but is still elegant and practical, then this is undoubtedly the best solution.
The success of this design rides on the fact that it integrates beautifully into the nature that surrounds the home. As you can see in the photograph, the garden and fence seem like they are made for each other. They complement each other and create a very natural and refreshing look and feel. They are also perfectly in line with the surrounds.
This fence is very special in the garden as it not only delineates the boundaries of the property, but it plays an active role in the look and feel of the garden.
The pleasant colour of the fence works in harmony with the grey stones, the coffee coloured soil and the green grass and plants.
What's not to love?
This fence shows how wood, in addition to being used for unusual and extravagant ways, is currently very much in fashion. It can be used in a more discreet design, like we see in this garden by professionals Courants Libres, while still pulling off a very aesthetically-pleasing and functional design.
This interesting example doesn't revolutionize the idea of a fence but it creates a pleasant contrast to the sunlight, giving the space a very timeless appeal.
Here is a fairly traditional design that is found in many architectural projects, but that doesn't make it any less special.
This is a simple structure to install, but still gives a slightly nostalgic and special feeling to the design. Doesn't it remind you of a delightful cartoon?
All you need is a picket fence after all!
Here we come across a surprisingly modern fence that is no less interesting than any other. This creation, by Armet, is very cutting-edge and sophisticated. It doesn't feature the same soft tones and rustic materials that we've seen throughout the rest of this article.
However, the metallic shades look quite spectacular. There is also a wonderful contrast between the fence and the garden that lies behind it.
This fence features a layer of stones, a layer of bricks and then a steel structure, which introduces all sorts of shades of silver and grey. This is a very innovative design that is sure to turn heads, while keeping the family safe and secure.
Finally, we come across a fence that is very simple but very beautiful. It's also another great example of how a fence should integrate with the environment that surrounds it.
The soft brown tones are very original and appealing, while the shape and height of the fence is practical and functional. It also doesn't block out views of the gorgeous garden, while still keeping it private.
If you've enjoyed exploring these functional and appealing garden fence designs, you'll love this project too: 10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences.