This modern Ottawa home is one of a kind

This 360-degree tour takes you to Ottawa’s McKellar Park, a residential neighborhood developed in the 1950s. Now a highly desired inner suburb full of an eclectic mixture of two-storey homes built over the years, the neighborhood has recently welcomed the replacement of an older Wavell Street residence with the contemporary home you’re about to explore. Designed by the talented architects from Linebox Studio, this new home is designed to reflect the individuality of the neighborhood’s healthy variety of homes, making an original statement without clamoring for attention. The house’s brand new layout is intended to respond to the lifestyle-specific needs of the clients: two empty-nesters with a taste for cool design, artistic detail, and a busy entertaining schedule! The open layout, spacious central kitchen, large kitchen island, and ample seating are ideal features for this pair, who love to spend time sharing food, drink, and laughter with guests.
A street view shows how the home’s focus on natural materials creates a robust and welcoming image. While the unique artistic design of this facade causes it to stand out for originality, the structure still respects its context with a height and width that corresponds to its neighbors on either side. However, the new home differentiates itself by employing a flat roof, paired with an emphasis on long, straight lines – both horizontal and vertical – that give shape to interlocking volumes. Accompanying this theme, a playful mixture of elongated geometric shapes in the window frames break up the unstained cedar shell, comprising an exterior with a clear Modernist influence.
The backyard offers a pergola sheltered by a lovely assembly of cedar planks, with a large wooden porch mostly hidden beneath the Canadian winter snow. Even beyond the boundaries of the main structure, the other features of the yard are made to mimic the same interlocking geometric theme, with the fences, gate, and wooden patio echoing the playful, multi-planar theme.
The kitchen was considered an item of utmost importance in this project, as this couple spends a lot of time as a host, inviting guests over for a bite to eat. The kitchen enjoys a central location, with an open concept lower floor to allow the chef to easily communicate and engage with dinner guests, no matter where they happen to be. It’s quite likely, however, that they’ll have already taken a seat at one of the numerous red stools surrounding the kitchen island! This enormous feature offers a clear demonstration of the residents’ culinary ambitions and the importance they attribute to sharing food with friends.
Directly above the kitchen, this well-lit office sits in a loft overlooking the living room. This image clearly illustrates how natural light plays a key role in this design – throughout the day, an assortment of windows at various heights catch sunlight from many different angles as the Earth rotates, with a skylight overhead contributing additional light.
A view looking down into the living room from the office loft shows a dynamic colour scheme in the natural hardwood floor, with a wealth of creamy, golden, and caramel tones setting a warm and welcoming stage. Complimentary colours are featured in a pair of blue chairs, making a crisp, colourful pop against the more neutral tones of the room.
The lower half of the home is laid out according to an open concept plan, while the upper floor maintains more separation between rooms. A beautifully organized bookcase gives shape to the upstairs hallway, turning a mundane storage feature into a pleasing work of art as the clean, white shelves and walls provide a pristine canvas for the colourful assortment of books and treasures.
Modernism dominates this space, with an emphasis on natural materials and reduced, essential elements like sunlight, air, and untreated wood. The scene takes on a fun, warm personality with the addition of the humorous “FOOD” sign glowing boldly above the door, accompanied by a collection of chopped firewood for the old-fashioned pipe stove in the center of the room.
