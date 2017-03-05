This modern Ottawa home is one of a kind

This 360-degree tour takes you to Ottawa’s McKellar Park, a residential neighborhood developed in the 1950s. Now a highly desired inner suburb full of an eclectic mixture of two-storey homes built over the years, the neighborhood has recently welcomed the replacement of an older Wavell Street residence with the contemporary home you’re about to explore. Designed by the talented architects from Linebox Studio, this new home is designed to reflect the individuality of the neighborhood’s healthy variety of homes, making an original statement without clamoring for attention. The house’s brand new layout is intended to respond to the lifestyle-specific needs of the clients: two empty-nesters with a taste for cool design, artistic detail, and a busy entertaining schedule! The open layout, spacious central kitchen, large kitchen island, and ample seating are ideal features for this pair, who love to spend time sharing food, drink, and laughter with guests.