This rural home has a unique response to the environment

The Dungeness region is off the radar for many, but this coastal headland is home to a wealth of interesting cultural, architectural, and ecological phenomena. Largely characterized by its dramatically different ecology and a strong fishing community, the area celebrates its cultural quirks that have developed over the years. For example, one of the most famous homes in the area (Prospect Cottage – a small, simple home not unlike the house you’re looking at in this tour) is known for its unique garden, which has been created with pebbles, scrap metal, drift wood, and a few scruffy native plants in a celebration of the rather bleak landscape.

Given this background, it becomes all the more apparent why the architects have chosen the layout that they did – a low-profile, no-frills structure with plain lines and basic shapes that reflects the plain, flat topography of the area.