College crash pad renovated into a terrific Toronto house

A few steps further into the home, and you’ll find an extensive kitchen with an impressive amount of countertop space! Given the narrow confines of the urban home, the kitchen has been cleverly designed to harmonize with the elongated shape of the home, employing a linear configuration that is effective for streamlining movement through the narrow room.

New systems



In addition to the modern appliances and fixtures, there are several updates hiding behind the walls and floors. The walls have been filled with a conventional foam insulation, and windows have been made more energy efficient by replacing panes with double-glazed, wooden framed replacements. Surprising for a historic home, the architects were able to install in-floor heating along the floor joists – combined with a mini combination boiler and new air conditioning system (as well as new insulation and modern windows), the home is well-equipped to maintain comfortable temperatures without expending much energy.

The architects explain that the finished product enjoys a 71% reduction in annual heat loss and an 81% reduction in space heating. In addition, the home’s EnerGuide rating jumped from a depressing 22 to an impressive 76 (and once the basement is finished, they expect the rating to increase even more). Overall, the new renovation results in a 15-tonne annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions!

