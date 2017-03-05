Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 pergolas and gazebos perfect for your backyard garden

Justwords Justwords
Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

A residence that has the benefit of a garden or terrace can be enhanced wonderfully by the installation of a tent or awning. These structures are not only practical, providing shelter from sun and rain, but also add beauty and style to the garden décor. With this in mind, today we’ll have a look at 20 brilliant ideas for a bit of shade in the garden so you can enjoy the sun. Let’s begin!

1. Choosing colours

c4sun Sonnensegel, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Modern Garden
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

The selection of a black awning is an excellent one since it teams with the black table and chairs for a striking monochromatic effect against the white walls.

2. A stylish tent

Private residence 2013 (MS) Italy, GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s. GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s. Modern terrace
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta &amp; c. s.a.s.

Private residence 2013 (MS) Italy

GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s.
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta &amp; c. s.a.s.
GA-DeSIGN | gep studio di g. venuta & c. s.a.s.

A tent is easy to put up and can be stylish too! This splendid creation in the patio looks lovely in a summery combination of white and brown.

3. A delicate look

Scenografie estive, Design for Love Design for Love Patios & Decks
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

Light fabric and colours are ideal for a cool and summery ambience in the courtyard. This white and black combination against brick and stone looks very elegant!

4. Metallic elegance

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

A metal awning can also look light, refined and stylish – ideal for a bright, open terrace.

5. A cozy affair

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple but cosy tent with a beautiful wicker sofa is perfect for a family.

6. Trendy décor

Sonnensegel und textile Architektur. Erleben Sie ein völlig neues Raumgefühl mit unseren Sonnensegelkonzepten (wasserdicht, individuell, sturmsicher und schneefest). , aeronautec GmbH aeronautec GmbH Garden Pond
aeronautec GmbH

aeronautec GmbH
aeronautec GmbH
aeronautec GmbH

Sail awnings are a marvellous way to add a contemporary touch to the outdoors!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A snazzy look

Sonnensegel - Sonnenschutz der Extraklasse, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Even a simple sail awning gives a modern look to a small outdoor arrangement.

8. Pizzazz with PVC

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

PVC is a great material for an awning. It is highly weather-resistant and looks beautiful too!

9. Awning-cum-tent

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini Tende Ravini Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

This beautiful awning transforms into a tent when the white curtains are drawn!

10. A linear awning

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern houses
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

A fixed rectangular awning looks smart and offers great protection against the elements.

11. The quaint gazebo

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Accessories & decoration
Arredo urbano service srl

Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl

What a charming gazebo-like tent for the garden!

12. Being unusual

Уличная мебель, Немецкие кухни Немецкие кухни Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Немецкие кухни

Немецкие кухни
Немецкие кухни
Немецкие кухни

This modern white triangular tent is ideal for the unconventional home!

​13. A splash of colour

C4Sun Sonnensegel LEBEN SIE SCHÖN. Indoor & Outdoor // Die schönsten Formen des Schattens – der Wohndesignexperte „derraumhoch3“ hat sie - exklusiv, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration White
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

This awning is not only functional but also add vibrancy to the ambience.

14. The soothing touch

Realizzazioni, MD WORK SRL MD WORK SRL Pool
MD WORK SRL

Realizzazioni

MD WORK SRL
MD WORK SRL
MD WORK SRL

Light neutral colours are ideal for a relaxed ambience.

15. Comfortable repose

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

These stylish and serene tents look perfect for a comfortable nap!

16. An Eastern influence

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

A slatted roof is not only a stylish design but also a pleasing way to permit the entry of light from above.

17. Black beauty

FiaFlora Expogarden | 2009, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Garden
Folha Paisagismo

Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo
Folha Paisagismo

The black curtains teamed with dark wood create a surreal environment in this sophisticated tent.

18. Beautiful lights

Eco Tenda, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Rustic style garden
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

A gorgeous tent also needs to be beautifully illuminated for the night!

19. Rustic beauty

Jardim Moderno Casa Cor 2008, ricardo pessuto paisagismo ricardo pessuto paisagismo Modern Garden
ricardo pessuto paisagismo

ricardo pessuto paisagismo
ricardo pessuto paisagismo
ricardo pessuto paisagismo

This simple rustic tent is easy to construct and has loads of style!

20. A swinging tent

Melby Day Bed, Garden Furniture Scotland ltd Garden Furniture Scotland ltd Garden Furniture
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd

Melby Day Bed

Garden Furniture Scotland ltd
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd

This lovely structure looks like a bed in a tent – what a brilliant idea for relaxing in the garden!

These 20 amazing ideas for designing a tent or awning in your garden or patio are inspirational for any type of house! Here is a list of amazing ideas that might pique your interest - 25 modern fences to frame your yard with style!

A quaint eco-home with rustic decor
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks