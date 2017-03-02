New classic: A home with endearing charm

Today we’re checking out a home that exceeds our expectations and changes our thinking about a classic home. The professionals at Feldman Architecture applied modern principles to classic design. They’ve created a standard for a new classic aesthetic. Intimate spaces within the home give it endearing charm. We’ll see white wood panelling that brightens and inspires the spaces of the home. Creamy hues and thoughtful living spaces create an exciting family home. This is the kind of home for those who love the quiet joy of Sunday mornings and can enjoy them, rain or shine!
When we think of a classic house we conjure up an image of this home! It has an enduring look because the gabled portions of the roof and panelled windows are timeless. The white wood panelled exterior elegantly elongates the home.
This cozy deck is nestled between the two wings of the house. It's an intimate gathering space that reflects the spirit of the home. The deck is connected to the interior spaces inside the home by the plentiful windows in the dining room just beyond.
We can enter the dining room through the tall glass doors. The interiors have the same cheerful white wood panelled walls. There are two separate dining tables that make this space feel more playful and dynamic. Bookshelves are built into the wall and make this space feel like a library. This unique reading and dining space is a gem of new classic design!
This dining space is so incredible it deserves a second look. Now we can contextualize this space with the rest of the house and see how it all fits together. Black framed windows and doors overwhelm the space with light. They emphasize the high ceiling in this room. The simple chandelier is a perfect accent for a home that’s redefining classic design.
Warmer shades of pinewood liven up the kitchen. The glossy white tile backsplash is the backdrop for open storage shelves along the wall. Shining professional appliances make this kitchen a practical space for cooking and entertaining. The double kitchen island design echoes the double dining tables we saw earlier! It’s an unexpected way to shake things up.
The kitchen is a large space that encompasses an eat-in dining area. Clean and crisp modern lines from the kitchen storage units create an updated look. Classic and elegant, this kitchen is a beautiful canvas where you could bring in your own complementary style.
There’s a twist of nostalgic design to this distinctly modern space. A dividing wall with glass panels separates the eat-in dining space from a sunny breakfast nook. You could enjoy this space long past breakfast because it has great views and plentiful natural light.
The shape of the ceiling in this bedroom creates instant intimacy. Windows are decked out in plentiful coverings and during the day they make the simple bedroom feel more lush and luxurious. The all-white colour palette makes the space feel bright and large. Imagine waking up in this inspiring space each morning! What a great way to start the day in freshness and light.
This must be a home for book lovers! Windows with a view over the yard brighten up this reading nook. Curtains can be drawn to give yourself more privacy with your book. The cozy inset reading bench makes a fine reading spot.
The attic space is brightened up by windows and skylights. Seating poufs dominate the room and the result is a fun space for relaxing and chatting. It’s also an ideal place for kids and teens to get away for a while and have space to be creative.
The front of the house is bright and inviting, setting the tone for all who visit. We hope you enjoyed our tour of the home that’s setting the standard for new classic design!
If you loved the new classic look of this home, check out this enchanting home with elegant classic design that has a twist of fairytale charm.