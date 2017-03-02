New classic: A home with endearing charm

Today we’re checking out a home that exceeds our expectations and changes our thinking about a classic home. The professionals at Feldman Architecture applied modern principles to classic design. They’ve created a standard for a new classic aesthetic. Intimate spaces within the home give it endearing charm. We’ll see white wood panelling that brightens and inspires the spaces of the home. Creamy hues and thoughtful living spaces create an exciting family home. This is the kind of home for those who love the quiet joy of Sunday mornings and can enjoy them, rain or shine!