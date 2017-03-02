Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

New classic: A home with endearing charm

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Dining room
Loading admin actions …

Today we’re checking out a home that exceeds our expectations and changes our thinking about a classic home. The professionals at Feldman Architecture applied modern principles to classic design. They’ve created a standard for a new classic aesthetic. Intimate spaces within the home give it endearing charm. We’ll see white wood panelling that brightens and inspires the spaces of the home. Creamy hues and thoughtful living spaces create an exciting family home. This is the kind of home for those who love the quiet joy of Sunday mornings and can enjoy them, rain or shine!

New classic

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style houses
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

When we think of a classic house we conjure up an image of this home! It has an enduring look because the gabled portions of the roof and panelled windows are timeless. The white wood panelled exterior elegantly elongates the home.

Cozy deck

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style houses
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

This cozy deck is nestled between the two wings of the house. It's an intimate gathering space that reflects the spirit of the home. The deck is connected to the interior spaces inside the home by the plentiful windows in the dining room just beyond.

Reading and dining room

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Dining room
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

We can enter the dining room through the tall glass doors. The interiors have the same cheerful white wood panelled walls. There are two separate dining tables that make this space feel more playful and dynamic. Bookshelves are built into the wall and make this space feel  like a library. This unique reading and dining space is a gem of new classic design!

Brightness

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Dining room
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

This dining space is so incredible it deserves a second look. Now we can contextualize this space with the rest of the house and see how it all fits together. Black framed windows and doors overwhelm the space with light. They emphasize the high ceiling in this room. The simple chandelier is a perfect accent for a home that’s redefining classic design.

Beautiful kitchen

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Kitchen
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Warmer shades of pinewood liven up the kitchen. The glossy white tile backsplash is the backdrop for open storage shelves along the wall. Shining professional appliances make this kitchen a practical space for cooking and entertaining. The double kitchen island design echoes the double dining tables we saw earlier! It’s an unexpected way to shake things up.

Elegance

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Kitchen
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The kitchen is a large space that encompasses an eat-in dining area. Clean and crisp modern lines from the kitchen storage units create an updated look. Classic and elegant, this kitchen is a beautiful canvas where you could bring in your own complementary style.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Nostalgia

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Kitchen
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

There’s a twist of nostalgic design to this distinctly modern space. A dividing wall with glass panels separates the eat-in dining space from a sunny breakfast nook. You could enjoy this space long past breakfast because it has great views and plentiful natural light.

Upstairs bedroom

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style bedroom
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The shape of the ceiling in this bedroom creates instant intimacy. Windows are decked out in plentiful coverings and during the day they make the simple bedroom feel more lush and luxurious. The all-white colour palette makes the space feel bright and large. Imagine waking up in this inspiring space each morning! What a great way to start the day in freshness and light.

Lofted reading room

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style bedroom
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

This must be a home for book lovers! Windows with a view over the yard brighten up this reading nook. Curtains can be drawn to give yourself more privacy with your book. The cozy inset reading bench makes a fine reading spot.

Bright attic

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Nursery/kid’s room
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The attic space is brightened up by windows and skylights. Seating poufs dominate the room and the result is a fun space for relaxing and chatting. It’s also an ideal place for kids and teens to get away for a while and have space to be creative.

Warm welcomes

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style houses
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

The front of the house is bright and inviting, setting the tone for all who visit. We hope you enjoyed our tour of the home that’s setting the standard for new classic design!

If you loved the new classic look of this home, check out this enchanting home with elegant classic design that has a twist of fairytale charm.

This Canadian home captures authentic Art Deco style in every room
Would you go for a classic look like this in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks