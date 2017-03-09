A Winnepeg home with a basement packed full of passion and personality

Not far from the meandering Assiniboine River that flows through Winnipeg, the team of architects and interior designers from Unit 7 Architecture present one of their many fresh, contemporary interiors. Drawing inspiration from various sources, this home’s interior unites forest-themed natural elements with industrial style decor and a love of hard rock and motorcycles. Seem like an unlikely trio? Surprisingly, this interior maintains a cohesive theme throughout, masterfully weaving these varied inspirations together through a consistent colour scheme and persistent focus on rich, solid materials. The absolute opposite of whimsical, this interior establishes a grounded, assured, and even somewhat serious tone. Overall, the space offers a robust, luxurious environment that communicates a distinct personality through the personalized objects and decor found throughout its rooms.
A glamorous basement lounge is the main feature in this interior tour; here, guests are greeted with a rich, high-contrast colour scheme that pairs dazzling white with dark chocolates and charcoals. Taking center stage in this portion of the room is the solid tree trunk coffee table, the first of many unique wooden features that unite the space under a common “woodsy” theme.
Also in the basement: a inky black billiards offering a sleek scene for a game of pool. Industrial style metallic lamps hang above the table (doing away with the conventional billiard light consisting of a fluorescent bulb and surrounding stained glass shade), adding to the room’s industrial aesthetic. Nearby, electric guitars serve as unique wall decorations, no doubt inspired by a love of rock music.
Harley Davidson decorates the walls of the basement bar; these designers clearly understand the importance of developing a unique personality within a space, encouraging their clients’ lifestyle and passions to dictate the decor.
A close look at the bar reveals the richly varied texture of a wooden live edge bar top – another custom wooden feature that – along with the wooden coffee table and billiards wall – brings a refreshing natural tone to the room. Behind, grey stone enhances this focus on texture with its purposefully uneven design, creating a highly appropriate “old fashioned wine cellar” look for the back of the bar.
Few basements enjoy a bathroom with such a sense of luxury! This opulent, calming space enjoys minimal natural light, but the designers have worked with the lack of light, installing golden lights in dark metal fixtures that cast a romantic glow about the room.
A view from the middle of the room reveals a sturdy stone fireplace, open on all sides. From this perspective, you can also see how the designers have worked with a wide range of materials that bring a dynamic range of texture to the room – from chunky grey stone to smooth laminate, dyed leather, steel, bronze, and more. A set of cattle horns is the sole decoration on the large grey chimney mass, instilling a sense that these homeowners enjoy a walk on the wild side from time to time.
One section of the room includes this spacious entertainment area, complete with lots of little artifacts like model cars and metal sculptures that communicate a great deal about their clients’ personal style.
Inspired by the passion and personality infused in this design? Read this ideabook for ideas on customizing your own wall decor!