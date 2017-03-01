Love winter? Imagine yourself inside this classic country home

Canada has no shortage of idyllic winter destinations. Whistler Village is like a romantic winter Disneyland. Visit Banff Springs and see the picturesque vista of the Castle among the Rocky mountains. The old-world charm of Quebec City in the winter can transport you to Europe. Only, it’s better because we have poutine.

Some of us wait all year for the hush and simplicity of winter. Today, we’re touring Snowdrop Lodge, a home in the United Kingdom that ripens in winter to enjoy the warmth and coziness it inspires within us. The architects at Roundhouse Architecture created a home where traditional and modern collide. Let’s take a look now and imagine ourselves here at this perfect winter retreat.