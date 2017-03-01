Love winter? Imagine yourself inside this classic country home

Canada has no shortage of idyllic winter destinations. Whistler Village is like a romantic winter Disneyland. Visit Banff Springs and see the picturesque vista of the Castle among the Rocky mountains. The old-world charm of Quebec City in the winter can transport you to Europe. Only, it’s better because we have poutine.
Some of us wait all year for the hush and simplicity of winter. Today, we’re touring Snowdrop Lodge, a home in the United Kingdom that ripens in winter to enjoy the warmth and coziness it inspires within us. The architects at Roundhouse Architecture created a home where traditional and modern collide. Let’s take a look now and imagine ourselves here at this perfect winter retreat.
With a dusting of snow on the ground, this home looks every bit the part of a charming country lodge. Exposed stone work combined with bare glass windows creates a charming mix of modern and traditional.
Inside the home, crisp interiors combine with gentle touches of traditionalist design. The kitchen has untreated wood plank floors that extend into the living room space. They bring a warm rustic twist to the interiors. The traditional double door oven is darling. It’s inspiring us to make bread from scratch and cook rich, stick to your bones food. This kitchen is ideal for making food that warms and comforts on the coldest day.
The glossy black countertops are an exciting modern touch in this kitchen While the kitchen is a blank space, we can imagine it filled with a personal style. Scandinavian kitchen decor or country style pieces would fill the room perfectly! Versatility is key to good design, and it’s found in every room at Snowdrop Lodge.
In the bathroom, we see more of the same black and white look that we saw in the kitchen. The elegant stand alone tub looks striking next to the black tile on the walls and floors. A grey design acts as a backdrop the tub as a dramatic centrepiece in the bathroom.
The living room in the home is open, bright, and full of light. White walls combine with windows and skylights to create a room that feels as light and delicate as a fresh snowfall. This space is full of natural potential to create an inspiring living room. In the corner of the room, the black stove stands out and anchors the look.
This clean and minimalist stove brings together traditional and modern elements. No winter lodge would be complete without a place to sit next to the warmth of real flames. The high contrast black and white look that we’ve seen in the home comes together nicely in this corner of the living room.
The facade of the home is modest and traditional. It conceals the dynamic interiors from view. Extensions on the home have created new and lively rooms inside where you can enjoy the comforts of this modern winter lodge.
We hope you enjoyed our look at Snowdrop Lodge! What’s your favourite season?
